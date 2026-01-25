Drake Maye Shares Sweet Moment With Wife Ann Before AFCC That Is HS Romance Ritual

Drake Maye is playing in the biggest game of his life Sunday for the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at the Denver Broncos. He shared a special moment before kickoff with his wife Ann Michael.

With a win, the 23-they-old second-year quarterback will led the team back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady won the franchise’s sixth in 2019.

Maye and the Patriots hope to board the plane on Sunday as AFC champs. | David DelPoio/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maye has had an MVP-caliber season with 4,394 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

While Maye has been a hit all season on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been off of it from her TikTok cooking shows that fans have inundated the comments, to her fire fits like her wild sparkly pants look in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and her special Drake sweatshirt message look in the Divisional Round win.

Ann Michael with a game-day slay earlier this season. | Ann Maye/Instagram

On Sunday, she was at her best with a sweet custom look despite a big mistake (see related above). She also shared a kiss with her QB man in a sweet moment that they do before games.

HEARTWARMING: #Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye takes off his helmet so he can kiss his wife Ann Michael which is part of their pregame ritual every week.



❤️



Drake has been dating Ann Michael since they were 12 years old and in middle school.

pic.twitter.com/ZA1PMFv8xK — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 25, 2026

It’s very high schoolish and cute.

Drake hopes Ann Michael is rooting him on February 8, in Santa Clara, California, in Super Bowl LX after today.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.

