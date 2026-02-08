Drake Maye, Wife Ann Michael Share Special Pregame Moment at Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on February 8. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye led his team to the big game during just his second year in New England.

Maye, 23, was also just one vote shy of winning the AP's NFL MVP Award this year. He finished the regular season completing 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Cheering Maye on throughout the season, his wife and No. 1 fan, Ann Michael Maye.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Shares Pre-Super Bowl Message for Patriots QB

Ann sent a special message to her husband on Instagram before the big game. She posted a photo of the couple and wrote, "Happy Super Bowl Sunday!!! Proud of you is an understatement. I love you @drakemaye."

RELATED: Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel's Wife Jen Makes Rare Tunnel Appearance

Ann Michael Maye sends a message to her husband, Drake Maye, before Super Bowl 60. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmay

Anne has become a bit of a celebrity herself via her TikTok baking videos. :I’m not used to it,” she told Dave Porntoy in the Jan. 11 episode of her "Bakemas" series.

“It kind of blew up really fast. I’m used to Drake having it. Everywhere we go, people are asking him for pictures and I’m the one taking the photo. And now that people want me [in the photos] it’s so weird, it’s crazy.”

Some fans are in for a treat from Ann Michael Maye. | Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Patriots QB Drake Maye & his wife Ann shared a pregame kiss before Super Bowl 60

Ann, of course, traveled to San Francisco to watch her husband and the Patriots play in the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium.

Just before kickoff, Ann, who tied the knot with Maye in June, shared a pregame kiss with her longtime love.

Drake and Ann Michael “Ann Michael Maye” Maye pregame smooch. pic.twitter.com/Ue0bxmeKF2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex