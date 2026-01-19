Drake Maye’s wife Ann has giddy post for Patriots win with husband in snow

The New England Patriots cruised to a relatively smooth 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans on January 18, which sends them out West to face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game next weekend.

Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye was stellar in the victory. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception while adding 10 rushing yards on the ground. It was a much better performance than what Texans quarterback CJ Stroud produced, who threw for 4 interceptions in the defeat.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

RELATED: Cardi B freaks out to bf Stefon Diggs insane TD catch in Patriots vs Texans

It ended up being the AFC's two top seeds who'll be facing each other for a trip to the Super Bowl. And while the Broncos are perhaps the most well-rounded team in the league, they suffered a brutal blow in their overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, as Denver quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle and will miss the rest of the season.

But that has nothing to do with New England. All they can do is play the team across from them, and next weekend's game should still be an all-time classic with or without Nix.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) exits the field after defeating the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir with special Patriots fit for Texans game

Ann Michael Maye shows husband Drake love after Patriots win

There's no question that Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael, will be supporting her husband in person next weekend.

Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye celebrate the Patriots huge win at the Buffalo Bills. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

But before that, the couple is celebrating this Divisional Round victory. And Ann Michael commemorated this moment with a heartfelt Instagram story post of Drake smiling on Gillette Stadium's field postgame with snow falling.

"I ❤️ YOU!!!!!!!" the post was captioned.

RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael reveals surprising new addiction

Ann Michael Maye's January 18 Instagram story. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye

Ann Michael Maye reposted a photo of her smiling on the field as well with the caption, "iconic."

Ann Michael Maye's January 18 Instagram story. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye

There's a lot of good energy (and snow) swirling around the Patriots right now.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama