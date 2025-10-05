Drake Maye's wife ditches Patriots QB for UNC girls reunion before Bills game
Drake Maye will be in the spotlight tonight as the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a big divisional matchup. His wife Anne ditched him for the weekend for a college reunion.
The 23-year-old quarterback Maye is having a successful second season in the NFL with 988 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions for the 2-2 Pats.
Maye was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His wife Anne also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad also played QB with Maye.
The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
Anne has supported Drake at games like below.
While Drake is getting ready for Sunday Night Football, Anne hit posted with her friends enjoying a Tar Heels weekend — she’s on the far right in the elite boots.
It probably wasn’t the best weekend to go as Bill Belichick’s North Carolina team was crushed 38-10 by the Clemson Tigers.
Anne hopes Drake and the Bills will fare far better than UNC did.
