Drake Maye’s wife Ann rocks Patriots blue head-to-toe for Mike Vrabel revenge game
Quarterback Drake Maye has the New England Patriots an exciting team to watch again. The second year quarterback will be part of the storyline as the team travels to the Tennessee Titans along with head coach Mike Vrabel returning against the team that fired him, but the pregame was all about Maye’s wife Ann’s fit.
The 4-2 Patriots are a suprising team this season after going 4-13 last season and then hiring Vrabel who was fired after coaching the Titans from 2018-2023. Maye has the offense humming with 1522 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions heading into Sunday’s game.
His wife Ann has been a winner every week in outfits like her custom look in a “proud” moment, and in a cute couple’s photo a couple of weeks ago after a big upset at the Buffalo Bills.
On Sunday, she rocked blue from head-to-toe with a head-turning look.
Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels (Bill Belichick could use him now) before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
Now, she’s Drake’s No.1 fan.
