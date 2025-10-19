The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye’s wife Ann rocks Patriots blue head-to-toe for Mike Vrabel revenge game

The New England quarterback’s wife’s fit was the story before kickoff.

Matt Ryan

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Quarterback Drake Maye has the New England Patriots an exciting team to watch again. The second year quarterback will be part of the storyline as the team travels to the Tennessee Titans along with head coach Mike Vrabel returning against the team that fired him, but the pregame was all about Maye’s wife Ann’s fit.

The 4-2 Patriots are a suprising team this season after going 4-13 last season and then hiring Vrabel who was fired after coaching the Titans from 2018-2023. Maye has the offense humming with 1522 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions heading into Sunday’s game.

RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann shows off date-night selfie after Patriots’ big win

Drake May
Maye has the Patriots pointed in the right direction. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His wife Ann has been a winner every week in outfits like her custom look in a “proud” moment, and in a cute couple’s photo a couple of weeks ago after a big upset at the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday, she rocked blue from head-to-toe with a head-turning look.

RELATED: Drake Maye's wife ditches Patriots QB for UNC girls reunion

Ann Maye
Ann Maye/Instagram

Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels (Bill Belichick could use him now) before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.

Now, she’s Drake’s No.1 fan.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion