Drake Maye's wife Ann shows off date-night selfie after Patriots’ big win
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots shocked the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday night for a huge AFC East division win. The next night he had a date night with his wife Ann to celebrate.
While the second-year quarterback out of the North Carolina Tar Heels was preparing for the Bills, Ann was back at Chapel Hill over the weekend with her friends for a reunion.
She then made the trip to Buffalo to watch the big game and posed for an adorable couple’s photo on the field after the win.
Maye was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His wife Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
Ann and Drake celebrated even more on Monday after the quarterback has led the team to a 3-2 start to the season. She posted her “D8 Night ❤️“ selfie before heading out.
Maye has thrown for 1261 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions so far this season.
He’s also winning off the field with Ann. What will she be rocking for the game at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday?
