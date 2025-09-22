The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye gets hilarious new nickname on true Patriots potential

Jimmy Kimmel's Cousin Sal gives the New England Patriots polarizing quarterback the perfect nickname on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

Matthew Graham

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after the game at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after the game at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every New England Patriots fan is hoping Drake Maye can be their next Tom Brady, having won an insane six Super Bowls for the franchise, even if he's only a poor man's version.

So far, the third overall pick in last year's NFL QB-heavy draft behind the equally embattled Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the instant superstar, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, the jury is still out on whether the North Carolina standout has what it takes to be a premier signal caller for the Patriots.

RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's newlywed wife Ann Michael Hudson?

Drake Maye
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game aginst the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Bill Simmons, a diehard New England sports fan in every sense of the word, has built an empire at Spotify and "The Ringer" originally starting out writing columns about his favorite teams, so naturally he talks about his Patriots every Sunday for "Guess the Lines" with his good buddy Cousin Sal on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

RELATED: Raiders owner Tom Brady has had growing pains early as executive

When it came time to talk about Maye's up-and-down performance in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-14, with a more than respectable 102.1 passer rating, throwing for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick, Cousin Sal gave the 23 year old the perfect nickname: Drake Maye-be.

"That's so good," Simmons admits. "I'm never going to call him that, but that's really good. It's just a really good nickname... I feel like that might stick unless he can shake it."

Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The 2024 first-round QB class, which also includes the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr., the Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy, and the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix will be talked about for years to come, with so many NFL team's fortunes tied to whether they succeed or turn into the dreaded bust.

For Drake, it's still a Maye-be.

Drake Maye
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News