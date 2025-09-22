Drake Maye gets hilarious new nickname on true Patriots potential
Every New England Patriots fan is hoping Drake Maye can be their next Tom Brady, having won an insane six Super Bowls for the franchise, even if he's only a poor man's version.
So far, the third overall pick in last year's NFL QB-heavy draft behind the equally embattled Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the instant superstar, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, the jury is still out on whether the North Carolina standout has what it takes to be a premier signal caller for the Patriots.
RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's newlywed wife Ann Michael Hudson?
Bill Simmons, a diehard New England sports fan in every sense of the word, has built an empire at Spotify and "The Ringer" originally starting out writing columns about his favorite teams, so naturally he talks about his Patriots every Sunday for "Guess the Lines" with his good buddy Cousin Sal on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."
RELATED: Raiders owner Tom Brady has had growing pains early as executive
When it came time to talk about Maye's up-and-down performance in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-14, with a more than respectable 102.1 passer rating, throwing for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick, Cousin Sal gave the 23 year old the perfect nickname: Drake Maye-be.
"That's so good," Simmons admits. "I'm never going to call him that, but that's really good. It's just a really good nickname... I feel like that might stick unless he can shake it."
The 2024 first-round QB class, which also includes the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr., the Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy, and the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix will be talked about for years to come, with so many NFL team's fortunes tied to whether they succeed or turn into the dreaded bust.
For Drake, it's still a Maye-be.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career