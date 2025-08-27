Emma Raducanu has flirty Carlos Alcaraz answer about his dramatic US Open look
Emma Raducanu can not avoid the Carlos Alcaraz intrigue.
After winning her second-round US Open match in dominating fashion against Janice Tjen, 6-2, 6-1, the 2021 US Open champion was asked about Alcaraz's dramatic new look that had all of Flushing Meadows, pardon the pun, abuzz.
For those that don't know, tennis fans believe Raducanu, who only has the one Grand Slam, and five-time major winner Alcaraz, including the 2022 US Open, have an extremely flirtatious relationship, but the two close friends insist that they're only that. Nothing more.
But still, their every move is scrutinized, like when they decided to play mixed doubles together as a tune up for this year's tournament with a record-setting $90 million prize purse, including $5 million each for the men's and women's singles champion.
Naturally, Raducanu, 22, couldn't escape being asked about it.
"I think Frances was harsh on him," Raducanu said.
Frances being close buddy Frances Tiafoe, who said the buzz cut looked "terrible."
How bad?
"Yeah, it's horrible," Tiafoe said. "I mean it's definitely terrible. It's my guy though. It's funny though. I looked at him, and was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.'... 'Yeah, I'm faster than I already was.' Well that's a problem. But yeah, I don't know who told him that was good, or to do that, but it's terrible."
Raducanu continued, "I think the fact that he does it with confidence and owns it. I think he pulled it off.
Look at that flirty smile throughout, no? We kid. We kid.
Both of them have such engaging personalities, it's natural to be intrigued when they hang out together.
The British heartthrob smartly stuck to wearing red today, remaining undefeated at the US Open when wearing the fire-fit color, improving to 9-0 without dropping a set.
Maybe both Raducanu and Alcaraz can spend some quality time together later, both $5 million richer as US Open champions.
