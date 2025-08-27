The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Emma Raducanu has flirty Carlos Alcaraz answer about his dramatic US Open look

Emma Raducanu can't avoid the Carlos Alcaraz intrigue at the 2025 US Open.

Matthew Graham

August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz talk strategy during a mixed doubles match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz talk strategy during a mixed doubles match against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Emma Raducanu can not avoid the Carlos Alcaraz intrigue.

After winning her second-round US Open match in dominating fashion against Janice Tjen, 6-2, 6-1, the 2021 US Open champion was asked about Alcaraz's dramatic new look that had all of Flushing Meadows, pardon the pun, abuzz.

RELATED: Emma Raducanu's 3-word response to Alcaraz's US Open post adds more intrigue

Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz
August 19, 2025; Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz react after winning a point during a mix doubles match against Pegula and Draper at the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

For those that don't know, tennis fans believe Raducanu, who only has the one Grand Slam, and five-time major winner Alcaraz, including the 2022 US Open, have an extremely flirtatious relationship, but the two close friends insist that they're only that. Nothing more.

But still, their every move is scrutinized, like when they decided to play mixed doubles together as a tune up for this year's tournament with a record-setting $90 million prize purse, including $5 million each for the men's and women's singles champion.

RELATED: Emma Raducanu's fire-red fit produces wild US Open stat in opening round win

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu during the 2025 US Open Media Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 22, 2025 / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Naturally, Raducanu, 22, couldn't escape being asked about it.

"I think Frances was harsh on him," Raducanu said.

Frances being close buddy Frances Tiafoe, who said the buzz cut looked "terrible."

How bad?

"Yeah, it's horrible," Tiafoe said. "I mean it's definitely terrible. It's my guy though. It's funny though. I looked at him, and was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.'... 'Yeah, I'm faster than I already was.' Well that's a problem. But yeah, I don't know who told him that was good, or to do that, but it's terrible."

Raducanu continued, "I think the fact that he does it with confidence and owns it. I think he pulled it off.

Look at that flirty smile throughout, no? We kid. We kid.

Both of them have such engaging personalities, it's natural to be intrigued when they hang out together.

The British heartthrob smartly stuck to wearing red today, remaining undefeated at the US Open when wearing the fire-fit color, improving to 9-0 without dropping a set.

Maybe both Raducanu and Alcaraz can spend some quality time together later, both $5 million richer as US Open champions.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships