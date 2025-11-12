Ex-NBA stars claim they could beat up Jokic's scary brothers Strahinja, Nemanja

The Morris Twins said it’ll be a ‘landslide’ if they had the opportunity to fight the Jokic brothers 😳



“I’m 6’8 280…these big chested MFers can’t move. I’ll punch both of these n*ggas in their chest…I'm putting hands on them n*ggas easy. Like, it ain't even a question… it's… pic.twitter.com/YdnmAOXBlm