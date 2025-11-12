The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-NBA stars claim they could beat up Jokic's scary brothers Strahinja, Nemanja

Nikola Jokic's brothers have a bad-boy reputation. These ex-NBA stars claim they could take them down.

Matthew Graham

June 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) celebrates with Strahinja Jokic after the Nuggets won the NBA championship by defeating the Miami Heat in game five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena.
June 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) celebrates with Strahinja Jokic after the Nuggets won the NBA championship by defeating the Miami Heat in game five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now this would be a must-see heavyweight bout.

Nikola Jokic scares his peers on the court as a three-time league MVP and NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, and his older brothers Strahinja and Nemanja petrify everyone in their wake off of it.

RELATED: Who is Jokic's scary brother Strahinja that went viral at NBA Summer League?

Strahinja Jokic
June 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Strahinja Jokic celebrates after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

That apparently doesn't apply to former NBA stars Marcus and Markieff Morris, who once again poked the bear. Or in this case, two big bears in a clip that went viral on their podcast, "The Morris Code."

If you've followed the Jokic family vs. the Morris twins, this is the latest installment in a long going feud.

The 2021 incident that started the feud

Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris
Nov. 6, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) and Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) shakes hands after the game at Little Caesars Arena. / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

RELATED: Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has surprisingly small car with hefty price tag

Markieff Morris was playing for the Miami Heat when he started an altercation with Jokic in early November 2021, who retaliated by shoving him from behind later in the game, which caused a neck injury that kept Morris out for much of the season, not returning until the following March.

Marcus continued the beef on social media, and an account allegedly belonging to Jokic's older brothers wrote, "If you want to make a step further, be sure we will be waiting for you!!"

Morris twins claim they could take down Strahinja, Nemanja

Strahinja Jokic
June 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) celebrates with Strahinja Jokic after the Nuggets won the NBA championship by defeating the Miami Heat in game five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jimmy Butler's outrageous hair has Stephen Curry losing his mind when he sees it

“I’m 6-foot-8 280 pounds," one of the Morris twins said on their podcast. Apologies that we can't decipher which one exactly said it. "These big chested MFers can’t move. I’ll punch both of these n****** in their chest…I'm putting hands on them n****** easy. Like, it ain't even a question… it's a landslide.”

This is similar to the smack they talked over the summer on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, "The Big Podcast with Shaq," in which the Morris twins threw down the gauntlet, with the caveat that it had to be boxing style, not MMA, saying, "The bigger they are, the harder they fall."

Strahinja, Nemanja like to brawl at NBA games

Nikola Jokic
Nov. 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jokic brothers have not responded as of this posting, but they're notorious for not being afraid to get into fisticuffs at Nuggets game, with Nemanja having been arrested for misdemeanor assault after an incident during Game 2 of last season's NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Crazier bouts have been put together, so it's not a stretch to think that this could actually happen one day.

As we've said, the problem with the modern NBA is no one hates each other. That's not the case with the Morris twins and the Jokic family.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships