Ex-NBA stars claim they could beat up Jokic's scary brothers Strahinja, Nemanja
Now this would be a must-see heavyweight bout.
Nikola Jokic scares his peers on the court as a three-time league MVP and NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, and his older brothers Strahinja and Nemanja petrify everyone in their wake off of it.
That apparently doesn't apply to former NBA stars Marcus and Markieff Morris, who once again poked the bear. Or in this case, two big bears in a clip that went viral on their podcast, "The Morris Code."
If you've followed the Jokic family vs. the Morris twins, this is the latest installment in a long going feud.
The 2021 incident that started the feud
Markieff Morris was playing for the Miami Heat when he started an altercation with Jokic in early November 2021, who retaliated by shoving him from behind later in the game, which caused a neck injury that kept Morris out for much of the season, not returning until the following March.
Marcus continued the beef on social media, and an account allegedly belonging to Jokic's older brothers wrote, "If you want to make a step further, be sure we will be waiting for you!!"
Morris twins claim they could take down Strahinja, Nemanja
“I’m 6-foot-8 280 pounds," one of the Morris twins said on their podcast. Apologies that we can't decipher which one exactly said it. "These big chested MFers can’t move. I’ll punch both of these n****** in their chest…I'm putting hands on them n****** easy. Like, it ain't even a question… it's a landslide.”
This is similar to the smack they talked over the summer on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, "The Big Podcast with Shaq," in which the Morris twins threw down the gauntlet, with the caveat that it had to be boxing style, not MMA, saying, "The bigger they are, the harder they fall."
Strahinja, Nemanja like to brawl at NBA games
The Jokic brothers have not responded as of this posting, but they're notorious for not being afraid to get into fisticuffs at Nuggets game, with Nemanja having been arrested for misdemeanor assault after an incident during Game 2 of last season's NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Crazier bouts have been put together, so it's not a stretch to think that this could actually happen one day.
As we've said, the problem with the modern NBA is no one hates each other. That's not the case with the Morris twins and the Jokic family.
