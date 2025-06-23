Ex-reality star Haleigh Broucher flexes Alex Caruso big smooch after NBA title win
It was a kiss more suited for "Love Island" than "Big Brother."
Lost in the hilariously subdued Oklahoma City Thunder celebrations, mainly because most of the star players are so young, they don't know how to pop champagne bottles, was a smoldering smooch between OKC hero Alex Caruso, how took a jab at his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and his former reality star fiancée Haleigh Broucher as the confetti fell after a grueling seven-game NBA Finals against the feisty Indiana Pacers, who still fought to the bitter end despite Tyrese Haliburton's devastating Achilles injury.
RELATED: SGA's one year old hilariously almost breaks MVP trophy celebrating NBA title
Broucher, now an aspiring swimsuit designer and PhD candidate, wrote on her first of two Instagram posts in short succession, "The double champ does what tf he wants! 😤😤😤😤so proud of this man, this team, and this organization ❤️ THUNDER ALL THE WAY UP! #thunderup"
But it was the big smooch photo that's the real winner.
While the kiss pic takes the crown, posing with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is a pretty close second.
"Big year babyyy ☝️💯🏆," Broucher wrote.
Caruso went from languishing with the Chicago Bulls to getting engaged to Broucher and winning an NBA championship with the Thunder.
We'd say that's quite a big year indeed.
