Taylor Swift upstages Gucci-flexing Travis Kelce, Prada-loving Patrick Mahomes (PHOTOS)
The NFL dominates American culture… except when Taylor Swift shows up.
Taylor Swift owned Thursday Night Football when she arrived in her above-the-knee ruby red boots and denim crop top with matching mini-shorts, and has continued to be flawless with her style game for her getaway couples weekend with NFL superstar Travis Kelce.
Her aspiring media mogul man has been more hit and miss with his looks, including an absolute fashion disaster in Zubaz-inspired pants in a try-hard hipster fit on Friday night next to his international superstar girlfriend Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and future Hall of Famer recovered with a suave stud look on Saturday.
At the US Open, he wanted the world to know that he was wearing Gucci from head to toe. The bucket hat alone screamed Gucci. Not to be outdone, his Prada-loving bestie Patrick Mahomes showed up wearing Prada.
Of course, the biggest news was the hug seen around the world between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, and given that Kelce’s Gucci hat was a siren of attention, it was easy for fans and the paparazzi to hone in for the perfect photo.
Swift, on other hand, doesn’t need the labels to show off her great fashion. She lets her style do the talking. Perhaps Kelce will learn from the fashion master, or as WAG Morgan Riddle calls her, “mother.”
