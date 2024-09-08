The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Swift upstages Gucci-flexing Travis Kelce, Prada-loving Patrick Mahomes (PHOTOS)

The NFL superstars’ luxury brand fits at the US Open final were quite obvious. The global pop icon let her stylish summer dress do the talking.

Matthew Graham

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Patrick Mahomes attend the US Open men's final
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Patrick Mahomes attend the US Open men's final / IMAGO / MediaPunch
In this story:

The NFL dominates American culture… except when Taylor Swift shows up.

Taylor Swift owned Thursday Night Football when she arrived in her above-the-knee ruby red boots and denim crop top with matching mini-shorts, and has continued to be flawless with her style game for her getaway couples weekend with NFL superstar Travis Kelce.

Her aspiring media mogul man has been more hit and miss with his looks, including an absolute fashion disaster in Zubaz-inspired pants in a try-hard hipster fit on Friday night next to his international superstar girlfriend Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and future Hall of Famer recovered with a suave stud look on Saturday.

RELATED: Taylor Swift charms in red-plaid summer dress for US Open finals (PHOTOS)

At the US Open, he wanted the world to know that he was wearing Gucci from head to toe. The bucket hat alone screamed Gucci. Not to be outdone, his Prada-loving bestie Patrick Mahomes showed up wearing Prada.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Patrick Mahomes
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Patrick Mahomes attend the US Open men's final / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Of course, the biggest news was the hug seen around the world between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, and given that Kelce’s Gucci hat was a siren of attention, it was easy for fans and the paparazzi to hone in for the perfect photo.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes
Taylor Swift hugs Brittany Mahomes while attending the US Open with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

RELATED: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night

Swift, on other hand, doesn’t need the labels to show off her great fashion. She lets her style do the talking. Perhaps Kelce will learn from the fashion master, or as WAG Morgan Riddle calls her, “mother.”

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed

Red-alert: Olympic star Rebeca Andrade’s oversized tassel coat goes viral at NFL game

Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion