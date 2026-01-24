Fernando Mendoza Causes Stir Digging NFL QB’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Bikini Post

Fernando Mendoza ended his college football career with a Heisman Trophy and a national championship for the Indiana Hoosiers. While he’s now focused on the next level as the likely No. 1 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, he’s going viral for liking a bikini post of an NFL quarterback’s ex-girlfriend.

Fresh off defeating defeating the Miami Hurricanes on Monday, Mendoza is the toast of Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He even has viral Miami fan, model and student Abella Danger touting him as a great pick for the Raiders: “He’s so quick and powerful, and so intentional with everything he does. The Raiders will be so lucky to have him,” she said.

Abella Danger shares her thoughts on the Raiders potentially drafting Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick after going viral on ESPN… pic.twitter.com/tSvADvPVhW — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) January 23, 2026

Mendoza’s “Like” goes viral

While Mendoza’s girlfriend status has been in the spotlight because of that game, he’s even more so now after this Instagram post from Gia Duddy in a bikini that was liked by Mendoza.

Gia Duddy | Gia Duddy/Instagram

Duddy is of course the former girlfriend of the Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis who went viral for her reactions at the 2023 NFL Draft while with Levis.

THROWBACK: When Will Levis’ ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy went viral on multiple occasions at the Draft while he was flaking in the draft:



Duddy went viral that night when Levis fell, and she doubled her followers on socials & signed multiple sponsorship deals. pic.twitter.com/CFa8cRC05T — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 24, 2025

Levis and Duddy would split shortly after that in September of 2023.

Fans of course are having fun with the Indiana QB apparently taking his shot at the influencer Duddy.

My GOAT is locked in. pic.twitter.com/NKp31Q3ka3 — Hoosier Muse 🏆 (@MuseHoosier) January 23, 2026

Fernando Mendoza has a chance to do the funniest thing ever at the NFL Draft: https://t.co/43yMu0qmWz pic.twitter.com/qheUUGxr3B — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) January 24, 2026

When you are the Heisman winner, natty MVP, and likely NFL No. 1 pick, anything Mendoza does will be scrutinizes and blown up like a simple like.

Get used to it.

Duddy, meanwhile, continues to enhiy her trip to Hawaii.

