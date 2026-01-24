The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fernando Mendoza Causes Stir Digging NFL QB’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Bikini Post

The Indiana Hoosiers Heisman Trophy winner and CFP National Championship MVP goes viral on social media.
Matt Ryan|
Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza ended his college football career with a Heisman Trophy and a national championship for the Indiana Hoosiers. While he’s now focused on the next level as the likely No. 1 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, he’s going viral for liking a bikini post of an NFL quarterback’s ex-girlfriend.

Fresh off defeating defeating the Miami Hurricanes on Monday, Mendoza is the toast of Bloomington, Indiana.

Fernando Mendoza
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He even has viral Miami fan, model and student Abella Danger touting him as a great pick for the Raiders: “He’s so quick and powerful, and so intentional with everything he does. The Raiders will be so lucky to have him,” she said.

Mendoza’s “Like” goes viral

While Mendoza’s girlfriend status has been in the spotlight because of that game, he’s even more so now after this Instagram post from Gia Duddy in a bikini that was liked by Mendoza.

Gia Duddy
Gia Duddy | Gia Duddy/Instagram

Duddy is of course the former girlfriend of the Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis who went viral for her reactions at the 2023 NFL Draft while with Levis.

Levis and Duddy would split shortly after that in September of 2023.

Fans of course are having fun with the Indiana QB apparently taking his shot at the influencer Duddy.

When you are the Heisman winner, natty MVP, and likely NFL No. 1 pick, anything Mendoza does will be scrutinizes and blown up like a simple like.

Get used to it.

Duddy, meanwhile, continues to enhiy her trip to Hawaii.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

