George Kittle’s wife Claire’s epic selfie with Taylor Swift as husband, Kelce bro out

The NFL All-Star WAGs got together in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Tight End University concert.

Matt Ryan

Former Iowa tight end George Kittle with his wife Claire Kittle, a former Iowa basketball player, during a second-round women's NCAA Tournament game between Iowa and West Virginia.
Former Iowa tight end George Kittle with his wife Claire Kittle, a former Iowa basketball player, during a second-round women's NCAA Tournament game between Iowa and West Virginia. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight End University is in full session in an event founded by NFL stars George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen. It was the WAGs that stole the show, however.

The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and former Carolina Panthers star Kittle, Kelce, and Olsen, respectively, founded the TEU in 2021 for NFL players to come together to train and build community. It’s even turned into a celebrity event with a concert, and since Kelce is dating Taylor Swift she even performed her hit “Shake It Off” at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night.

Day 1 saw Swift pose with the other WAGs, too, in Kara Dooley with Olsen and Claire Kittle with George.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, Kara Dooley, and George Kittle
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, Kara Dooley, and George Kittle / Claire Kittle via TEU/Instagram

Day 2 got wild with the concert and Kelce’s fit everyone was talking about. Besides performing, Swift also took a selfie that Claire shared that’s “epic” as she said.

Taylor Swift and Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

It looks like all are having a good time. The boys certainly were broing out the last couple of days.

George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen
Claire Kittle via TEU/Instagram

What an evnet, and to get two personalities like Kittle and his beer chugging WWE ways and Kelce together at once is fun.

It was the WAGs of Taylor Swift and Claire Kittle who won the event though with their selfie.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

