George Kittle’s wife Claire’s epic selfie with Taylor Swift as husband, Kelce bro out
Tight End University is in full session in an event founded by NFL stars George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen. It was the WAGs that stole the show, however.
The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and former Carolina Panthers star Kittle, Kelce, and Olsen, respectively, founded the TEU in 2021 for NFL players to come together to train and build community. It’s even turned into a celebrity event with a concert, and since Kelce is dating Taylor Swift she even performed her hit “Shake It Off” at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night.
Day 1 saw Swift pose with the other WAGs, too, in Kara Dooley with Olsen and Claire Kittle with George.
Day 2 got wild with the concert and Kelce’s fit everyone was talking about. Besides performing, Swift also took a selfie that Claire shared that’s “epic” as she said.
It looks like all are having a good time. The boys certainly were broing out the last couple of days.
What an evnet, and to get two personalities like Kittle and his beer chugging WWE ways and Kelce together at once is fun.
It was the WAGs of Taylor Swift and Claire Kittle who won the event though with their selfie.
