George Kittle’s wife Claire gets emotional missing 49ers vs. Seahawks game

The San Francisco 49ers will be missing George Kittle not only on the field but in the locker room when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night on the road in the divisional round of the playoffs. His wife Claire got emotional not traveling as well and missing her WAG bestie.

This past Sunday in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kittle crumpled to the ground after catching a pass and trying to push off the ground when his right Achilles tendon popped. The cart came out and in true Kittle fashion he kept encouraging his teammates.

Heartbreaking for one of the NFL’s best. George Kittle carted off after a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/XwcLAn2b2i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2026

His wife Claire was there — like she is at all games — to witness it and her reaction the moment it happened was absolutely heartbreaking.

She’d go visit him and have a moment with George in the locker room where he had a bottle of tequila delivered to him.

The day after, George would share this post: “Football sucks sometimes. But I love it. I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet! Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place. 🥃 cheers, all my love.”

He and Claire would share a sweet moment together on Wednesday before his surgery.

Claire gets emotional on Friday

The team traveled on Friday without him and Claire to the Pacific Northwest and Claire’s WAG bestie Kristin Juszczyk posted about how she was missing her partner in crime (they do the Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up show together at games). Claire got emotional and responded, “😘 never before seen footage of Kris flying to a game without me ❤️ Love ya sis.”

No doubt George and Claire will be watching the game together and cheering on the Niners. The team will be playing for him, too.

