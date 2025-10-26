George Springer’s wife Charlise goes nuts cheering on husband in World Series
George Springer is carrying over his hot hitting into the World Series after his epic Game 7 home run in the ALCS for the Toronto Blue Jays. He started Game 2 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers with another hit as his wife Charlise Springer went nuts cheering him on.
The 36-year-old right fielder Springer was the World Series MVP with the Houston Astros in 2017 when they defeated the Dodgers back then.
He’s continued to stay hot against them racking up two hits and a run in this year’s Game 1 in Toronto, and he started off Saturday night’s Game 2 with a double.
His wife, who reacted to the three-run home run that propelled them to be in this series and shared a sweet moment with him after the game, went nuts in the crowd watching the hit while rocking her Springer custom sweatshirt. Fox’s cameras captured the epic moment live on the broadcast.
Charlise was a softball star herself and has been his No. 1 fan at games while taking care of their two kids.
George is hoping to beat Los Angeles twice in the World Series. Win or lose, he’s already won at home, though.
