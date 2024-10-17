GloRilla hilariously grills Angel Reese about age gap with brother Julian
When Angel Reese links up with the rap girlies, we’re always in for a treat.
On today’s episode of the Chicago Sky forward’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Memphis rapper GloRilla paid a visit to the pink studio.
During the episode, Angel and Glo talked about her competitive nature, notably with her younger brother, Julian, who also plays basketball. Angel shares that she and Julian “used to fight all the time” over who’s a better player, prompting Glo to ask which one of them is the older of the two.
Angel explains that she is older — but that they are only 11 months apart.
“How’d that happen?” Glo asks, prompting laughter from the both of them.
“Ask my mama,” Angel said laughing.
Angel just wrapped up her rookie year with the WNBA, despite a wrist injury cutting her season short. Meanwhile, Julian is gearing for his senior year basketball season as part of the Maryland Terrapins basketball team.
Following the episode, Angel took to X (formerly Twitter), explaining that she was actually wrong about her and Julian’s age difference, and revealed that the siblings are actually 13 months apart.
“13 months is still crazy lmaooo,” Angel wrote.
Despite the ever-so-slight age difference, the two are equally impressive on the court.
