Gracie Hunt shares never-before-seen-photos with sister Ava from Hallmark cameo
Gracie Hunt is a staple on Kansas City Chiefs gamedays, bringing stunning fits each and every week. Because she is such a presence with the Chiefs, it made sense for her to appear in the Hallmark Christmas film Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which premiered over the weekend.
For the movie premiere, Gracie and her mom Tavia stunned in all-red dresses on the red carpet, despite viral "Catrick Mahomes" trying to steal their shine.
Now, Gracie is giving us an even more in-depth look into the Hallmark movie which she and sister Ava made a cameo in.
MORE: Gracie Hunt shares 'postgame shenanigans' with bf Cody Keith after Chiefs win
Gracie and Ava appeared in a scene with wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and now we get to see some candid, behind-the-scene shots at life on the set.
MORE: Gracie Hunt’s breathtaking black ‘Transformers’ minidress fit
Of course, Gracie, Ava, and Hardman had to get some better shots with Catrick Mahomes.
MORE: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flaunts insanely expensive purse at NFL game
Set life doesn't look too shabby.
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story also featured cameos from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right guard Trey Smith, former quarterback Trent Green, and Donna Kelce.
If you're inclined to check out the film during the holiday, it is streaming now on Peacock.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win