Ava Hunt has adorable sideline moment with dad before SMU ACC Championship

The younger Kansas City Chiefs heiress shared a special moment with her father prior to kickoff of the ACC Championship.

Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt, an SMU cheerleader and younger sister of Gracie Hunt, is eager to root on the Mustangs in the ACC Championship Game against Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers.

Ava flexed her SMU pride in her cheerleader outfit prior to the game alongside two other teammates.

Prior to kickoff, she linked up with her father, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, and Gracie on the sideline.

Claire shared a video from the sideline of Ava and Clark Hunt sharing an adorable embrace before she began her gameday duties, and she was all smiles.

Ava Hunt, Clark Hunt, SMU football
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Ava Hunt, Clark Hunt, SMU football
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Gracie also walked towards Gracie for a hug as the video cut off.

The Hunts always stick together.

Ava Hunt, Gracie Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

Ava Hunt, SMU
Ava Hunt/Instagram

Ava is a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority at Southern Methodist University and has been living it up since arriving on campus in Dallas.

SMU finished its inaugural season in the ACC as the top team in the conference with an impressive 11-1 record. The No. 8 Mustangs look to finish an incredible season with a win over the No. 17 Tigers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

