Hailee Steinfeld shares Bills-vibes costume with Josh Allen before Chiefs showdown
Hailee Steinfeld showed off an old never-before-seen Halloween costume with Josh Allen before the Buffalo Bills’ huge matchup Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with a football theme to it.
The 28-year-old actress and the 29-year-old quarterback shared a rare PDA moment back during last year’s Halloween party they hosted where they dressed up as a ringmaster couple.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns at her never-seen bachelorette party minus Josh Allen
This year, Steinfeld, who just starred as the vampire Mary in the hit movie Sinners, dropped a Mary costume with a “90s” vibe she shared in her latest issue of her Beau Society newsletter.
While we haven’t seen what Allen and Steinfeld went as together this year now that they are married, she took a trip down Halloween memory lane and included a photo of her and Josh dressed up as characters from Adam Sandler’s “The Waterboy” movie from 1998. She wrote, “This was a few years ago. Very last-minute, and easy, easy.”
Allen was the perfect South Central Louisiana State University linebacker Bobby Boucher, while Steinfeld was his crazy girlfriend Vicki Vallencourt. She shared the photo as well in her Halloween edition of Beau Society.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shares pre-Josh Allen photos before she deletes some pics
The MVP Allen certainly does play like a linebacker. Bills fans are no doubt loving this fit before facing the Chiefs.
Allen and the Bills looked like the scariest team in the NFL to start the season, but after two straight losses they rebounded last week to sit at 5-2 overall. Sunday’s game will be a big test. No doubt, they could use Bobby Boucher against Patrick Mahomes.
Will Mrs. Vallencourt, aka Mrs. Steinfeld, make an appearance Sunday to root on her Bobby Boucher?
