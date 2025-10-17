The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld stuns at her never-seen bachelorette party minus Josh Allen

The actress and wife of the Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback shares eye-catching photos of her trip to Cabo before their wedding.

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen got married at the end of May, but she just released never-before-shown photos from her bachelorette party including some head-turning fits.

The 28-year-old actress and the 29-year-old Buffalo Bills MVP quarterback had a lavish Southern California wedding and then a private honeymoon in Hawaii that a smitten Allen shared the only photos from.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

While we saw a lot of Allen’s bachelor party moments in a booze-filled golf trip with his buddies that included posing with Tiger Woods, Hailee’s bachelorette party remained very under-the-radar. That is, until she shared photos from it in Friday’s latest edition of her fan newsletter called Beau Society.

Her best friend Greer talked about the theme and using a disposable camera:

“Our theme was ‘Margs and Matrimony’, because we were in Cabo, Hailee’s favorite drink is a margarita, and of course, we had Angel in bulk on arrival. With Hailee being our disposable camera queen, I knew disposable cameras needed to be an element, and this was a fun way to keep them cohesive with the theme.”

Well, here are the photos from those cameras (scroll through).

It’s something to cheer about this week as the Bills are on a bye week after dropping two consecutive games. They are back on October 26 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Steinfeld has been spotted at a couple of Allen’s Bills games this year including celebrating the first win of the season with his mom Lavonne.

She keeps their relationship very private, so anytime she’s seen in moments like that or in never-before-seen bacheroette photos, it’s always a story.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

