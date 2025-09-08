Hailee Steinfeld finally spotted at Bills-Ravens thriller hugging Josh Allen's mom
Hailee Steinfeld went from a best friend’s wedding the day before in a stunning strapless dress, to making it to Highmark Stadium to watch husband Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ incredible comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
The 28-year-old actress and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player just tied the knot on May 31 in a lavish California wedding, followed by a discreet honeymoon to Hawaii where a smitten Allen posted a few photos.
The couple was spotted having a low-key together in the preseason, and then she showed off her different Bills fits before the opening game in last Friday’s Beau Society newsletter.
She’d also rocked a preppy miniskirt Bills look that went viral.
Fans kept wondering where she was at the actual game for Sunday Night Football as commentators Chris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico talked about Allen’s marriage to her on the broadcast, but unlike the Taylor Swift treatment at Kansas City Chiefs games, Steinfeld was never in view of the cameras.
On Monday, proof surfaced that she was indeed there rocking her Bills fit and celebrating the thrilling win with a hug with Josh Allen’s mom Lavonne Allen.
The Bills were down 40-25 with just under 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter and pulled off one of the biggest stunners you’ll see as the computer odds had them with about a 1 percent chance to win.
Allen showed why he’s the MVP, and Steinfeld showed why she’s the “Queen of Buffalo” with her celebration with his mom.
