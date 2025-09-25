Hailee Steinfeld wows next to Bills WAGs in new kissy-face pic from Josh Allen’s game
Hailee Steinfeld wasn’t spotted at last Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins. A week later her photos have emerged of her going full Bills Mafia and crushing next to other WAGs.
The 28-year-old actress has stayed ingonito at games, but for the Bills’ thrilling comeback win vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 she was seen celebrating and hugging her husband Josh Allen’s mom in the suite. Sadly, cameras aren’t showing her at the games, but she likes to keep things in her relationship: low key and out of the spotlight.
The 3-0 Bills took care of business 31-21 vs. the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium and focus has turned to this weekend’s game vs. the New Orleans Saints at home.
That is until new photo of Steinfeld from last week made the rounds.
Here she is in her Bills hat and red sweatshirt popping a big smile.
And here she is with other WAGs blowing a kiss.
”The Queen of Buffalo” seems to be enjoying this games while she’s away from the public eye.
Most likely she’ll be back Sunday vs. the Saints but we will all have to wait for her game-day fit to surface later on.
