Josh Allen is much happier cuddling Hailee Steinfeld at Wyoming game than with Bills
Josh Allen's marriage to Hailee Steinfeld seems to be going a lot better than the Buffalo Bills' season, at least so far, as the trendy Super Bowl pick is struggling to be a playoff contender.
After the reigning NFL MVP's loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, 23-19, to fall to 7-4, and two losses behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East, Allen decided to catch his Wyoming Cowboys alma mater with his A-list wife.
UPDATE: Apologies to Josh Allen, he was there to have his No. 17 jersey retired. It's the first number to ever be retired for Cowboys football.
Unlike the tension that was caught on the sidelines by cameras when Allen had an expletive-filled rant to backup QB Mitch Trubisky, Allen was all smiles with Steinfeld, adorably cuddling when they were shown on the broadcast for Wyoming vs. the Nevada Wolf Pack, rocking coordinating brown and gold Cowboys colors fits.
Steinfeld puncated her look with an "Allen" signature baseball cap in gold with brown trim to show love to her man.
Allen and Steinfeld still seem to be very much in the honeymoon phase, and that's great to see.
Too bad the same can't be said for the Bills
Luckily Bills fans are too nice to blame their queen for Buffalo's struggles.
Allen has tried to play Superman without much help from receivers who don't seem to be able to get much separation combined with an offensive line that was dominated by the Texans defensive front, only managing 19 points. Calls to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady are mounting, so it's gotten to red-alert level.
Luckily on the home front, Allen couldn't be happier. In any interview this season, when Steinfeld is brought up, he consistently calls her his "rockstar" and the "most fulfilling" part of his life.
Bills Mafia is happy for their hero, but they're hoping that Allen can make Buffalo's season a little more fulfilling as well. Because right now, it's headed towards major disappointment.
