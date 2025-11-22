The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen is much happier cuddling Hailee Steinfeld at Wyoming game than with Bills

The happy couple made a surprise appearance at the NFL MVP's college alma mater's football game for his jersey retirement looking perfect.

Matthew Graham

Nov. 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium.
Nov. 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Josh Allen's marriage to Hailee Steinfeld seems to be going a lot better than the Buffalo Bills' season, at least so far, as the trendy Super Bowl pick is struggling to be a playoff contender.

After the reigning NFL MVP's loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, 23-19, to fall to 7-4, and two losses behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East, Allen decided to catch his Wyoming Cowboys alma mater with his A-list wife.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Feb. 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Apologies to Josh Allen, he was there to have his No. 17 jersey retired. It's the first number to ever be retired for Cowboys football.

Unlike the tension that was caught on the sidelines by cameras when Allen had an expletive-filled rant to backup QB Mitch Trubisky, Allen was all smiles with Steinfeld, adorably cuddling when they were shown on the broadcast for Wyoming vs. the Nevada Wolf Pack, rocking coordinating brown and gold Cowboys colors fits.

Steinfeld puncated her look with an "Allen" signature baseball cap in gold with brown trim to show love to her man.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen with Hailee Steinfeld at the Wyoming Cowboys football game / Fubo TV

Allen and Steinfeld still seem to be very much in the honeymoon phase, and that's great to see.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld at the Wyoming Cowboys football game / Fubo TV

Too bad the same can't be said for the Bills

Luckily Bills fans are too nice to blame their queen for Buffalo's struggles.

Allen has tried to play Superman without much help from receivers who don't seem to be able to get much separation combined with an offensive line that was dominated by the Texans defensive front, only managing 19 points. Calls to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady are mounting, so it's gotten to red-alert level.

Luckily on the home front, Allen couldn't be happier. In any interview this season, when Steinfeld is brought up, he consistently calls her his "rockstar" and the "most fulfilling" part of his life.

Bills Mafia is happy for their hero, but they're hoping that Allen can make Buffalo's season a little more fulfilling as well. Because right now, it's headed towards major disappointment.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

