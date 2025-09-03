Haley Cavinder wears Cowboys fiancé Jake Ferguson's Wisconsin football uniform
Jake Ferguson has his mind set on the Philadelphia Eagles for tomorrow's NFL season opener.
His fiancée, influencer Haley Cavinder, kept it light at the Under Armour headquarters rocking Ferguson's full college uniform when the Dallas Cowboys tight end played for the Wisconsin Badgers.
The 5-foot-6 Haley, who became famous with her sister Hanna as the Cavinder twins, played basketball for the Miami Hurricanes. So while certainly athletic, the 24-year-old Cowboys WAG wasn't quite as intimidating as the 6-foot-5 Ferguson.
But she did show some impressive athleticism jumping over her sister in full football gear.
Under Armour must have given her the jersey number "24" because that's her age, although wouldn't it have been been more appropriate to have her wear his Wisconsin "84" or his Cowboys' "87"? Also, Haley wore "14" at Miami.
Cavinder has been an active Dallas WAG ever since she and Ferguson, 26, got engaged in front of friends and family in Fort Myers Beach, Florida in the middle of April earlier this year, which was awkwardly right around the same time Hanna crashed and burned with current Canes quarterback Carson Beck.
The happy-in-love Cavinder twin shared playing golf with the one-time Pro Bowler on Labor Day, and we'll assume Haley at the very least will be there tomorrow in Philly to cheer on her man as heavy underdogs, especially since it's an easy drive or train ride from Baltimore, Maryland, where the Under Armour headquarters are located, to the Linc.
Hopefully Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley won't be jumping over Cowboys defenders like Haley did over her sister.
