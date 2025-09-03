The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Haley Cavinder wears Cowboys fiancé Jake Ferguson's Wisconsin football uniform

The Wisconsin Badgers football uniform is not quite as imposing on the Cavinder twins influencer.

Matthew Graham

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jake Ferguson has his mind set on the Philadelphia Eagles for tomorrow's NFL season opener.

His fiancée, influencer Haley Cavinder, kept it light at the Under Armour headquarters rocking Ferguson's full college uniform when the Dallas Cowboys tight end played for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder
June 1, 2024: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week / IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 5-foot-6 Haley, who became famous with her sister Hanna as the Cavinder twins, played basketball for the Miami Hurricanes. So while certainly athletic, the 24-year-old Cowboys WAG wasn't quite as intimidating as the 6-foot-5 Ferguson.

Haley Cavinder
Haley Cavinder at the Under Armour headquarters. / Haley Cavinder/Instagram

But she did show some impressive athleticism jumping over her sister in full football gear.

Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder
Haley Cavinder jumps over her twin sister Hanna at the Under Armour headquarters. / Haley Cavinder/Instagram

Under Armour must have given her the jersey number "24" because that's her age, although wouldn't it have been been more appropriate to have her wear his Wisconsin "84" or his Cowboys' "87"? Also, Haley wore "14" at Miami.

Cavinder has been an active Dallas WAG ever since she and Ferguson, 26, got engaged in front of friends and family in Fort Myers Beach, Florida in the middle of April earlier this year, which was awkwardly right around the same time Hanna crashed and burned with current Canes quarterback Carson Beck.

The happy-in-love Cavinder twin shared playing golf with the one-time Pro Bowler on Labor Day, and we'll assume Haley at the very least will be there tomorrow in Philly to cheer on her man as heavy underdogs, especially since it's an easy drive or train ride from Baltimore, Maryland, where the Under Armour headquarters are located, to the Linc.

Hopefully Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley won't be jumping over Cowboys defenders like Haley did over her sister.

