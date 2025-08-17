The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Ferguson has 1-word reaction to fiancée Haley Cavinder’s ‘I hate’ Cowboys fit

It’s almost football season and the Dallas star tight end’s fiancée has some fun with her latest video.

Matt Ryan

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas,
Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas,

Haley Cavinder will be cheering on her man Jake Ferguson this season as his fiancée this time around. Her “I hate the Dallas Cowboys” fit certainly got his attention in the preseason.

The Cowboys tight end Ferguson and the former Miami Hurricanes basketball star and influencer got engaged in April with a giant rock she’s been flaunting. They’ve been dating since 2023.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder


Last season Haley, who has a twin sister Hanna, was a hit at Cowboys games with her custom fits like the one below.

RELATED: Hanna and Haley Cavinder go 'Baywatch' in red swimsuits together for beach workout

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder


The twins just hit up training camp n Oxnard, California, together to support Ferguson.

Now, Haley, who with her sister, has recovered from plastic surgery, showed off a stunning shoestring Cowboys tank top with an “I hate the Dallas Cowboys” caption on it.

RELATED: Cavinder twins Haley, Hanna crush crop-top fits together in post surgery photo

Haley Cavinder


She obviously doesn’t hate the Cowboys and her caption reads, “Ready for the szn! Go cowboys & Ferg 💙#cowboys.” She’s just having some fun with the haters out there.

Ferguson replied with one word: “Certified.”

Jake Ferguson


Her sister Hanna also responded, “criticize criticize criticize,” while Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos wrote “Bbg 💙.”

There’s a lot of Cowboys haters out there — or Jerry Jones lately like actor Denzel Washington.

If the team is to silence the noise this season, Ferguson will be a big part of the offense. He certainly has his fiancée in his corner and she ain’t no Cowboys hater.

Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson





Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

