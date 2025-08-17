Jake Ferguson has 1-word reaction to fiancée Haley Cavinder’s ‘I hate’ Cowboys fit
Haley Cavinder will be cheering on her man Jake Ferguson this season as his fiancée this time around. Her “I hate the Dallas Cowboys” fit certainly got his attention in the preseason.
The Cowboys tight end Ferguson and the former Miami Hurricanes basketball star and influencer got engaged in April with a giant rock she’s been flaunting. They’ve been dating since 2023.
Last season Haley, who has a twin sister Hanna, was a hit at Cowboys games with her custom fits like the one below.
RELATED: Hanna and Haley Cavinder go 'Baywatch' in red swimsuits together for beach workout
The twins just hit up training camp n Oxnard, California, together to support Ferguson.
Now, Haley, who with her sister, has recovered from plastic surgery, showed off a stunning shoestring Cowboys tank top with an “I hate the Dallas Cowboys” caption on it.
RELATED: Cavinder twins Haley, Hanna crush crop-top fits together in post surgery photo
She obviously doesn’t hate the Cowboys and her caption reads, “Ready for the szn! Go cowboys & Ferg 💙#cowboys.” She’s just having some fun with the haters out there.
Ferguson replied with one word: “Certified.”
Her sister Hanna also responded, “criticize criticize criticize,” while Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos wrote “Bbg 💙.”
There’s a lot of Cowboys haters out there — or Jerry Jones lately like actor Denzel Washington.
If the team is to silence the noise this season, Ferguson will be a big part of the offense. He certainly has his fiancée in his corner and she ain’t no Cowboys hater.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal