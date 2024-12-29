Heartbreaking photos of Kobe, Gianna five years ago at last NBA game together
On December 29, 2019, Kobe and daughter Gianna attended the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Dallas Mavericks at then Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Four weeks later they’d die in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people. Photos of them together at their last game will live on forever and is a stark reminder of how quickly life can turn.
Kobe, then 41, and Gianna, 13, are gone but never forgotten. Mom Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri carry on the Bryant legacy and keep his memory alive. During the holidays, Vanessa gave good friend and Kobe’s teammate Pau Gasol an awesome Christmas gift, and even put a customized Kobe tribute on her Elf on the Shelf. Meanwhile, Natalia, 21,posted a tearjerking video of dad singing for Christmas.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian Christmas gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
On December 29, 2024, we look back at some of the last public moments of Kobe and his beautiful daughter Gigi as they take in the Lakers game (scroll through).
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom Vanessa
Gigi looks to be asking questions about the game to her Hall of Fame dad who was mentoring her to be a great player herself. He’s also repping his hometown Philadelphia Eagles with the beanie — they won the Super Bowl just the year before in 2018.
Memories like these, while sad, show Kobe and Gigi happy while they were on this Earth. They live on forever through pictures like these and stories like this.
