Injured Tyrese Haliburton upstages gf Jade beaming in scooter at WNBA All-Star night
Tyrese Haliburton wasn’t going to let his injury prevent him from supporting the WNBA All-Star festivities at home in Indianapolis. His scooter entrance with girlfriend Jade Jones was definitely a sight fans could cheer on.
The Indiana Pacers All-Star tore his right Achilles in the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder just on June 22. He had successful surgery and is on the road to recover.
In the meantime he’s been annoying Jones with a new habit, and was ditched on Fourth of July for a bikini boat trip. She’s still there for her man, however, posting an emotional note after his injury and sharing this adorable moment on the holiday.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend crushes vest, miniskirt combo to win Pacers offseason
The couple showed up together at the home of the Pacers and Indiana Fever, and this was the scene:
Here’s another view:
The 25 year old was definitely in good spirits. Usually we are talking (or writing) about Jones’ fits, which was also spectacular by the way, but this was all about his moment.
Haliburton was later spotted in the suite for the night with more smiles.
It’s good to see Haliburton getting out and getting some hometown love. He was amazing for the fans in the playoffs with the likes of Fever star Caitlin Clark cheering him on with Jones.
While Clark isn’t playing due to injury, Haliburton was showing all the other WNBA stars the same love.
