Injured Tyrese Haliburton drives gf Jade Jones nuts with new annoying habit

Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from his torn Achilles surgery, and thankfully the Indiana Pacers star has his girlfriend to help him through it, even if he’s driving her nuts.
The 25-year-old Haliburton had an NBA postseason for the ages, and almost finished off a storybook ending with the NBA Finals going to a Game 7, but the dream turned into a nightmare with his Achilles tearing in the first quarter after he already hit three 3-point shots. The Pacers would fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder while their star needed a surgery that likely ends his next season as well.
Haliburton would post a long letter to fans talking about the “shock” of it all:
His girlfriend Jade Jones has been there for him ever since the two met in college at Iowa State. She was certainly a hit as well at games these playoffs like her custom shoestring top at Game 6, and her custom Halliburton jeans with his face all over them.
After the injury, she penned an emotional note. Five days later, she posted how the recovery is going sharing a video of Halliburton with a bell calling her name and annoying her. She wrote, “this guy did NOT order a bell guys please 😩.”
He seems so proud of himself, too.
