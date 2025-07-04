The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jade Jones ditches injured Tyrese Haliburton in bikini for July 4th boat girls fun

The girlfriend of the Indiana Pacers star has some fun out on the water as her man recovers from surgery.

Matt Ryan

Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones.
Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jade Jones wasn’t letting boyfriend Tyrese Haliburton’s injury get in the way of some girls fun on the water for the 4th of July.

It seems like a good time to get away from him, too, as he picked up an annoy habit after surgery that’s driving her nuts.

Plus, she supported him throughout the Indiana Pacers playoff run with some head-turning fits like her custom Haliburton jeans, and her shoestring top look. She was also there for him with an emotional post after his devastating Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton/Instagram

On the Fourth, she had a very patriotic bikini fit while hitting the water with her girls at the Geist Reservoir in Indiana.

Jade Jones and friend
Jade Jones (right) and friend / Jade Jones/Instagram
Jade Jones and friends
Jade Jones/Instagram

Yea, water wouldn’t be good for a cast or stitches for the 25-year-old Haliburton.

Jones and Haliburton have been together since they were in college at Iowa State.

At least he has a baller Indiana house (that’s super inexpensive) to spend the 4th in while waiting for her to return.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

