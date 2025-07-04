Jade Jones ditches injured Tyrese Haliburton in bikini for July 4th boat girls fun
Jade Jones wasn’t letting boyfriend Tyrese Haliburton’s injury get in the way of some girls fun on the water for the 4th of July.
It seems like a good time to get away from him, too, as he picked up an annoy habit after surgery that’s driving her nuts.
Plus, she supported him throughout the Indiana Pacers playoff run with some head-turning fits like her custom Haliburton jeans, and her shoestring top look. She was also there for him with an emotional post after his devastating Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
RELATED: Jade Jones takes subtle dig at Tyrese Haliburton haters in emotional post
On the Fourth, she had a very patriotic bikini fit while hitting the water with her girls at the Geist Reservoir in Indiana.
RELATED: Pacers WAG Jade Jones upstages Tyrese Haliburton’s dad, mom in custom fit
Yea, water wouldn’t be good for a cast or stitches for the 25-year-old Haliburton.
Jones and Haliburton have been together since they were in college at Iowa State.
At least he has a baller Indiana house (that’s super inexpensive) to spend the 4th in while waiting for her to return.
