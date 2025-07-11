The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend crushes vest, miniskirt combo to win Pacers offseason

Jade Jones was a hit all playoffs long with her fits, and she hasn’t stopped crushing her looks now that the season is over.

Matt Ryan

Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones.
Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The NBA season may be over, but that’s not stopping Indiana Pacers WAG superstar Jade Jones from crushing another fit.

The girlfriend of Tyrese Haliburton went viral during the playoffs for her fashion smashes like her custom Halliburton jeans, and this shoestring top look. She even upstaged his parents at a game with another winning combo.

Jade Jones
A look at one of Jones’ playoff fits. / @jadeeejones/Instagram

She was also there for him after his devastating injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in an emotional post.

While he’s been annoying her with a new habit since being in a cast following his Achilles surgery, and she ditched him for a boat and a bikini on 4th of July, Jones is back at Haliburton’s amazing, but shockingly cheap Indiana mansion where she did an interview in a business vest, miniskirt combo with the Chanel shoes and white socks.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram
Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram
Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Jones and Haliburton have been together since they were in college at Iowa State University.

It’s the NBA offseason, but Jones is clearly still winning the summer with her looks.

Jade Jones and friend
Jade Jones (right) and friend / Jade Jones/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

