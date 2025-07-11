Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend crushes vest, miniskirt combo to win Pacers offseason
The NBA season may be over, but that’s not stopping Indiana Pacers WAG superstar Jade Jones from crushing another fit.
The girlfriend of Tyrese Haliburton went viral during the playoffs for her fashion smashes like her custom Halliburton jeans, and this shoestring top look. She even upstaged his parents at a game with another winning combo.
She was also there for him after his devastating injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in an emotional post.
While he’s been annoying her with a new habit since being in a cast following his Achilles surgery, and she ditched him for a boat and a bikini on 4th of July, Jones is back at Haliburton’s amazing, but shockingly cheap Indiana mansion where she did an interview in a business vest, miniskirt combo with the Chanel shoes and white socks.
Jones and Haliburton have been together since they were in college at Iowa State University.
It’s the NBA offseason, but Jones is clearly still winning the summer with her looks.
