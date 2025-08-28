Jaguars’ Travis Hunter’s special message to new son with wife Leanna
Travis Hunter and wife Leanna may have pulled off the shocker of the NFL offseason if not for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged this week. When the couple announced on Wednesday that not only was Leanna pregnant, but she had the couple’s first child it came as a big surprise.
The Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie out of the Colorado Buffaloes where he won a Heisman, first posted a picture confirming the pregnancy, and then an epic video on YouTube he titled “Dear Son…” where they reveal the birth of a baby boy. He could be heard saying, “That baby looks just like me.”
On Thursday, Leanna also posted a picture of her secret baby bump belly with her own heartfelt note on Instagram in her first post since the big news.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares rare photos 'gorgeous' on the beach
While there’s so much focus on them having the child, a message the 22-year-old Travis said to his new son in the video really stood out: “Gotta be better than me.”
RELATED: Jaguars’ Travis Hunter surprises tearful wife Leanna with ‘dream’ gift
That’s a lot to live up to for that kid as Hunter is not only a tremendous athlete, but a tremendous human being.
His dad Travis Hunter Sr. has been in trouble with the law and just arrested again recently, and while supportive of his son, missed moments like his Heisman ceremony.
Travis wants better for his son and will no doubt learn from his father’s mistakes and be a better one to his new baby.
Hunter opens the season with the Jaguars at home on September 7 vs. the Carolina Panthers in his first football game as a dad.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat