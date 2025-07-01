Jaguars’ Travis Hunter surprises tearful wife Leanna with ‘dream’ gift
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter signed his four-year, $46.6 million contract with a $30.5 million signing bonus. He just spent some of that on a “dream gift” for his wife Leanna.
Hunter, 22, and his longtime girl Leanna, 23, got married at the end of May in an extragavagent wedding where she wore an over-the-top perfect dress.
The couple has been together since he was in high school in Georgia and she followed him to Jackson State and then to Colorado where she went viral for her game-day fits like her custom Hunter jeans, and her skimpy Buffaloes crop top, and this Heisman-winning look.
She also went viral in a controversial Heisman award ceremony night that took her off social media for months and caused Hunter to angrily defend her.
They are now married and he’s clearly spoiling her, getting her a $500k surprise car at the wedding. Apparently that wasn’t her favorite car, though, and he surprised her with her “dream” Tesla in a gesture that brought her to tears.
It looks like a supped up Model X with the black exterior and white interior. That easily could run $100k+, but that’s nothing for Hunter.
It’s also proof that money can buy you happiness. Good for Hunter and his wife who are winning at life.
