Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Father Arrested Again In Florida
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s father, Travis Hunter Sr. was arrested and jailed for violating the conditions of his probation. The incident occurred on Tuesday, and Hunter Sr. was booked into jail in Florida.
Per TMZ, Hunter Sr. was allegedly too far from his monitoring deceive, and received one charge of probation violation. The former Colorado Buffaloes star’s father is on probation after pleading guilty to drug possession and was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
“Law enforcement alleged in court documents that Hunter Sr. was ‘too far away from his’ electric monitoring device for 11 minutes on June 28,” The report read. “On July 4, they claim they tested the equipment and it was ‘functioning properly.’ They added that Hunter Sr. told them he was ‘moving too fast and forgot it’.”
“An arrest warrant for the 39-year-old was issued over the alleged violation on July 10. Records show Hunter Sr. is now due in court for a hearing on the matter on Thursday,” The report read.
Hunter Sr. was originally sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation, which includes one year of community control supervision, the stage he is currently in.
Hunter Sr. Supporting The Jaguars Rookie
The former Colorado star had a stellar 2024 college football season, resulting in him becoming the Heisman Trophy winner. Though he attempted, Hunter Sr. was not granted permission to attend the prestigious ceremony in New York.
Hunter won the award after spending the 2024 season playing two positions at a high level. He led the Buffaloes with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 96 receptions and averaged 13.1 yards per catch. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter totaled 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Although Hunter Sr. was not present for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, he was granted permission to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After becoming a first-round draft pick, Hunter watched a video that his dad recorded for him. Hunter reflected on being able to have his father there for such a monumental moment in his life.
“Oh, that was tough. It meant a lot to have my dad here. He wasn’t able to come to the Heisman. So, you know, it’s a blessing, you know, to be able to have him here, and see me, you know, walk the stage and, you know, do my thing, do my dance,” Hunter said.
“It’s always been my dream. Like I said, since four, I’ve never missed a practice. I’m always at practice," Hunter continued. “So, seeing him, you know, make that video, it means a lot to me, but I’ve still got more work to do.”
Hunter is now pursuing his next goal of playing two positions in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Training camp across the NFL has officially begun, and Hunter is one step closer to taking his first snap in the league.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.