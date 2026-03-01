Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Stuns in Bikini-Top Selfie By Pool After Olympics

Jutta Leerdam is chilling after an amazing Winter Olympics that saw her win the first gold medal of her career and nearly a second. The famous Dutch speed skater and fiancée of Jake Paul now is causing a stir in her bikini selfie enjoying life.

The 27-year-old seven-time world champion Leerdam made headlines at the Milano Cortina Games for many reasons.

Leerdam was a star at the Milano Cortina Games. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

She first raised eyebrows with her private jet flex entrance into Italy on Paul’s baller plane, and then by skipping the Opening Ceremony and posting in bed instead.

She then won the 100m with an Olympic record time that brought Paul to tears, and then her viral moment when she unzipped her uniform could end up be worth a staggering amount of money.

She then was spotted with Paul throughout the Olympics Village getting a Valentine’s surprise, and then showing off her medal everywhere.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Upon the end of the Games and jetting off, Leerdam received a prestigious honor back home in the Netherlands.

Now, she’s relaxing poolside and posting this bikini-top selfie.

Jutta Leerdam with the selfie | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Leerdam proudly shows grandma her medals

When she’s not poolside, Leerdam has been showing off her medals some more, including to her grandma.

Paul would reply to the post, “I’m not crying my eyes are just sweating.”

Leerdam is winning both on and off the ice.

Leerdam and Paul’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.