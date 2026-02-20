Jutta Leerdam Has Epic Private Jet Flex With Medals on Way Home From Olympics

Jutta Leerdam headed home with her fiancé Jake Paul an Olympic gold medalist. She went out how she came into the Milano Cortrina Games: With a private jet flex.

The Dutch speed skater set an Olympic record in the 1000m race and had Paul in tears after her victory. She’d later barely miss out on a second gold in the 500m and settle for silver. She was all about that gold, though, wherever she went.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam went viral during the Games for many reasons including when she unzipped her uniform after winning gold in a move that experts say could land her a staggering amount of endorsement money.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

She also caused a stir when she skipped the Opening Ceremony while posting in bed instead and upset because she missed Mariah Carey’s performance.

She also was under scrutiny for her private jet photos on the way to Italy, showing off her life of luxury.

Leerdam back flaunting the private jet life

After her Olympics, she was back at it heading back home in Paul’s insanely big jet.

On Friday, she posted photos enjoying a fabulous meal and the jet was decked out in Netherlands colors. She wrote, “Goodbye Olympics. I can’t believe I’m leaving with my dream around my neck 🥇🥈 & Olympic record 🥺🧡”

She’s certainly earned that private jet flex this time with the medals flex in the photo.

