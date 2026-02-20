Jutta Leerdam Has Epic Private Jet Flex With Medals on Way Home From Olympics
Jutta Leerdam headed home with her fiancé Jake Paul an Olympic gold medalist. She went out how she came into the Milano Cortrina Games: With a private jet flex.
The Dutch speed skater set an Olympic record in the 1000m race and had Paul in tears after her victory. She’d later barely miss out on a second gold in the 500m and settle for silver. She was all about that gold, though, wherever she went.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam Shows Off Imperfect Photo of Herself That Defined Olympics
Leerdam went viral during the Games for many reasons including when she unzipped her uniform after winning gold in a move that experts say could land her a staggering amount of endorsement money.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam Loves Jake Paul’s Sweet Valentine’s Day Gesture At Olympics
She also caused a stir when she skipped the Opening Ceremony while posting in bed instead and upset because she missed Mariah Carey’s performance.
She also was under scrutiny for her private jet photos on the way to Italy, showing off her life of luxury.
Leerdam back flaunting the private jet life
After her Olympics, she was back at it heading back home in Paul’s insanely big jet.
On Friday, she posted photos enjoying a fabulous meal and the jet was decked out in Netherlands colors. She wrote, “Goodbye Olympics. I can’t believe I’m leaving with my dream around my neck 🥇🥈 & Olympic record 🥺🧡”
She’s certainly earned that private jet flex this time with the medals flex in the photo.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.