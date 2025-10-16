James Harden Breaks Down Viral Wedding Video in ’Starting 5' Netflix Series
The second season of Netflix's basketball documentary series Starting 5 hit the streamer on Thursday, featuring five new NBA stars. This time James Harden is involved and the producers made the bearded one reflect on one of the most memorable things he's done in the last few years—react to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at a wedding.
In an equally sweet and funny look back, both Harden and his girlfriend, designer Paije Speights, told the story of the wedding moment that went viral during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Harden described the moment as being like a movie and reenacted the bouquet flying through the air in slow motion and landing at Speights's feet before looking into multiple cameras to say how much he loves her.
The clip is from the second episode of the season, "Love & Basketball," which focuses on the start of the 2024-2025 season, just a few months after the wedding. Accoridng to the interviews in the show, they had been together about a year at the time.
Later in the season it is revealed that Harden has a 6-year old son (at the time of filming) and is also expecting a child with Speights.
The show certainly seems like a revealing look at Harden's personal life during a season where he played 79 games for the Clippers and made an All-NBA team for the first time since he left Houston.