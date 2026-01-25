Jarrett Stidham's Wife Kennedy Posts 3 Words After Broncos QB's Awful Fumble in AFCC

Jarrett Stidham started in the biggest game of his life for the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship vs. the New England Patriots. His wife reacted after his unreal mistake in the first half.

The 29-year-old Stidham hadn’t thrown an NFL pass in over two years before he was thrust into action as wife starting quarterback following Bo Nix’s devastating injury in the divisional round overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Stidham gave the Broncos hope early. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before the game, Jarrett’s wife Kennedy turned heads with a snow-white Broncos fit that was a clear winner.

And things started out on fire for Stidham and the Broncos with his touchdown pass in the first quarter to Courtland Sutton.

With a 7-0 lead, though, Stidham then had the bonehead play of the game trying to just throw a push pass that went backwards instead of taking the sack.

The whistle would blow it dead, but the Patriots got the ball and scored a touchdown two plays later.

Kennedy’s post after the turnover

Kennedy would make a post after the play on her Instagram kissing her man with their two kids before the game. She wrote three words, “we love you” as the caption.

Jarett Stidham with wife Kennedy and their kids. | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

The kids didn’t look to happy as no doubt head coach Sean Payton wasn’t either with that play.

A sports love story

Jarrett and Kennedy met when Stidham played at Baylor for only one season in 2015 before transferring to Auburn. Kennedy played soccer at Baylor.

The two eventually got married the same year he got drafted to the Patriots in 2019.

They have three kids together — daughter Lennon, son Madden, and their baby daughter, born on October 6, 2025.

