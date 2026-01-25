Jarrett Stidham Raises Eyebrows in Full Cowboy Look for Broncos vs. Patriots AFCC

Jarrett Stidham hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game in over two years. Now, he’s here with a chance to send the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl in the AFC Championship Game. He certainly arrived in style with the perfect cowboy look.

The 29-year-old Stidham has been thrust into the starting role after the shocking injury to quarterback Bo Nix that was rivaled following the team’s thrilling overtime Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Stidham (8) will do his best to replace Nix (10) in the biggest game in his life. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He’s now facing the New England Patriots, who are the team that drafted in back in 2019 in the fourth round. He backed up Tom Brady that season, which was his last in New England.

Nov 17, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4). | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He’ll have the support of his wife Kennedy Stidham, who turned heads in her “8” custom fit last weekend. She was ready to go before kickoff.

Kennedy Stidham teasing her game-day fit. | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

On Sunday, the quarterback had his own fit statement raising eyebrows in a full cowboy fit while walking into Mile High Stadium.

Stidham hopes it’s the winning look as Denver hopes to make it to Super Bowl LX on February 8, seeking a fourth overall championship for the team.

A sports love story

Jarrett and Kennedy met when Stidham played at Baylor for only one season in 2015 before transferring to Auburn. Kennedy played soccer at Baylor.

The two eventually got married the same year he got drafted to the Patriots in 2019.

They have three kids together — daughter Lennon, son Madden, and their baby daughter, born on October 6, 2025.

