Travis Kelce Caught Kissing Phone On Video Chat With Taylor Swift at Super Bowl Party

Taylor Swift is not with Travis Kelce for all the Super Bowl festivities in San Francisco, California, but he was clearly missing her so much he kissed his phone in front of a crowd while on video chat with her.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is used to playing in the Super Bowl this week after the team made five of six of them before missing the playoffs this season. While he’s not playing this year — the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are — Kelce is enjoying himself at parties and on the golf course.

Before heading to San Francisco, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce played in the Phoenix Open Pro-Am. With the Chiefs out of it, he has that kind of time. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He hit up the New Heights party for his podcast with brother Jason where they had ridiculous fits on.

Super Bowl bros. 🏈 Jason Kelce & Travis Kelce host a party at Thriller Social Club in San Francisco ahead of the Patriots vs. Seahawks match up. (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/KvA9tvh97G — E! News (@enews) February 5, 2026

Then he broed out with San Francisco 49ers injured tight end George Kittle who kissed him on the cheek.

Speaking of kisses, this video surfaced of Kelce on live video with Swift from a party where her song “You Belong With Me” was playing where at the end he kisses his phone.

Did he kiss the phone while videoing for Taylor? 😭🥹pic.twitter.com/nDOsvaA0TH — Cece (@Kisesandlilacs) February 6, 2026

The Kelce Brothers Instagram page even called him out for it.

That’s true love, especially after he broke her expensive chair during a podcast episode earlier in the week.

The two are still planning their wedding at an insane venue where they can have THE Kiss to become husband and wife.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Recording artist Taylor Swift after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

