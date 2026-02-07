Travis Kelce Caught Kissing Phone On Video Chat With Taylor Swift at Super Bowl Party
Taylor Swift is not with Travis Kelce for all the Super Bowl festivities in San Francisco, California, but he was clearly missing her so much he kissed his phone in front of a crowd while on video chat with her.
The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is used to playing in the Super Bowl this week after the team made five of six of them before missing the playoffs this season. While he’s not playing this year — the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are — Kelce is enjoying himself at parties and on the golf course.
He hit up the New Heights party for his podcast with brother Jason where they had ridiculous fits on.
Then he broed out with San Francisco 49ers injured tight end George Kittle who kissed him on the cheek.
Speaking of kisses, this video surfaced of Kelce on live video with Swift from a party where her song “You Belong With Me” was playing where at the end he kisses his phone.
The Kelce Brothers Instagram page even called him out for it.
That’s true love, especially after he broke her expensive chair during a podcast episode earlier in the week.
The two are still planning their wedding at an insane venue where they can have THE Kiss to become husband and wife.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.