Jaxson Dart's alleged gf Marissa Ayers flaunts his NYC digs wearing Giants shirt

So if you've met his mom, and now you're staying at his apartment, does that mean you're officially dating? Wait, are you almost already engaged?

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While neither Instagram model and ring girl Marissa Ayers and New York Giants rookie heartthrob Jaxson Dart have officially hard launched their relationship on social media, online detectives have dissected Ayers' recent TikTok vlog, and not only is the wannabe influencer wearing a G-Men T-Shirt, she apparently is also staying in his digs for it.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking Eagles win

TRENDING: #Giants rookie star quarterback Jaxson Dart’s influencer girlfriend Marissa Ayers recently made a mini-vlog.



Ayers was wearing a NYG shirt and appears to be in Dart’s apartment.



👀



pic.twitter.com/FGEU7nqpJX — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 15, 2025

Lets dig into the claims.

Ayers has already been spotted with Dart's viral mom Kara

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks to his mom, Kara, prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now given Ayers, 22, has already been photographed with Dart's viral mother, Kara Dart, at the Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, on the road no les, it only makes sense that the Alabama Crimson Tide graduate has now been identified as allegedly staying at his pad.

The two were also recently caught on a romantic dinner date at local Italian restaurant Ristorante MV after false rumors of him slipping into recently single Alix Earle's DMs went viral.

Now let's get into the latest installment of well, duh, of course they're together.

It certainly looks like Dart's apartment in Ayers' vlog

Marissa Ayers | Marissa Ayers/TikTok

Social media detectives have matched the many scenes in Ayers' vlog, including the bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen, to Dart's NYC apartment.

The oversized Giants T-shirt also feels like a pretty obvious giveaway, especially as the entire vlog is her gallivanting around the Big Apple.

Ayers is leaving us obvious clues while playing coy

Ayers also seems to have a great sense of humor about her relationship with the first-year Giants QB, going so far as to like Earle's tearful testimonial announcing her breakup with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

The only thing Ayers and Dart, also 22, haven't done yet is gone Instagram official. Maybe they'll do that when they're getting married. Now that would be the ultimate hard launch.

Dec. 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with interim head coach Mike Kafka during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring