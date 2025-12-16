Jaxson Dart's alleged gf Marissa Ayers flaunts his NYC digs wearing Giants shirt
So if you've met his mom, and now you're staying at his apartment, does that mean you're officially dating? Wait, are you almost already engaged?
While neither Instagram model and ring girl Marissa Ayers and New York Giants rookie heartthrob Jaxson Dart have officially hard launched their relationship on social media, online detectives have dissected Ayers' recent TikTok vlog, and not only is the wannabe influencer wearing a G-Men T-Shirt, she apparently is also staying in his digs for it.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking Eagles win
Lets dig into the claims.
Ayers has already been spotted with Dart's viral mom Kara
Now given Ayers, 22, has already been photographed with Dart's viral mother, Kara Dart, at the Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, on the road no les, it only makes sense that the Alabama Crimson Tide graduate has now been identified as allegedly staying at his pad.
The two were also recently caught on a romantic dinner date at local Italian restaurant Ristorante MV after false rumors of him slipping into recently single Alix Earle's DMs went viral.
Now let's get into the latest installment of well, duh, of course they're together.
It certainly looks like Dart's apartment in Ayers' vlog
Social media detectives have matched the many scenes in Ayers' vlog, including the bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen, to Dart's NYC apartment.
The oversized Giants T-shirt also feels like a pretty obvious giveaway, especially as the entire vlog is her gallivanting around the Big Apple.
Ayers is leaving us obvious clues while playing coy
Ayers also seems to have a great sense of humor about her relationship with the first-year Giants QB, going so far as to like Earle's tearful testimonial announcing her breakup with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios.
The only thing Ayers and Dart, also 22, haven't done yet is gone Instagram official. Maybe they'll do that when they're getting married. Now that would be the ultimate hard launch.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.