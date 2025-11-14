Giants Will Be Missing Several Starters in Week 11 Meeting with Packers
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is progressing through the league’s concussion protocol, according to interim head coach Mike Kafka.
“I just think he's on track and in the protocol where he's supposed to be on this day, so I don't know if it's like over track, under track,” Kafka told reporters on Friday before the team’s practice.
“They (the Giants medical team) just said he's on track, which is great news for me,” he added.
Dart was spotted on the practice field for the first time this week since getting dinged in last week’s loss to the Bears, but did not participate in practice.
According to the five-phase protocol, that would mean Dart is either in Phase 1 (symptom-limited activity, including light aerobic exercise) or Phase 2 (aerobic exercise, including more than 20 minutes of moderate to strenuous resistance), depending on what he was actually able to do at practice.
Dart, who has already been declared out of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, has a chance at returning to action the following week when the Giants visit the Detroit Lions.
Kafka also said that defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), offensive lineman Evan Neal (hamstring), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) would not practice on Friday, making it a complete week in which those players did not practice and putting their statuses for Sunday in jeopardy.
As for some of the other names on the injury list, Kafka said that defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe) and safety Tyler Nubin (shoulder) were both doubtful to practice on Friday. In contrast, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (shoulder) was questionable.
The interim head coach emphasizes that those injury designations were specific to Friday’s practice.
In positive news, cornerback Paulson Adebo is trending toward returning after missing the last three games with a knee injury, and center John Michael Schmitz (shin) is also trending toward a return after missing last week’s game.
Here is the Giants' final injury report:
Out
- QB Jaxson Dart (concussion)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- OL Evan Neal (hamstring)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)
Doubtful
- S Tyler Nubin (neck)
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe)
Questionable
- ILB Bobby Okereke (shoulder)
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.