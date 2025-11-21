Giants Make Decision on Jaxson Dart’s Status for Sunday’s Game vs. Lions
The Giants will be without quarterback Jaxson Dart for Sunday’s game against the Lions. It will be the second straight game he’s missed, as he was held out of last week’s loss to the Packers after suffering a concussion two weeks ago in a loss to the Bears. Interim coach Mike Kafka says the rookie signal caller remains in the concussion protocol.
With his absence, Jameis Winston is expected to start his second game with New York.
“If he’s healthy and cleared to go, then I’d like Jaxson Dart to play,” Kafka said on Wednesday. ”It’s only if he’s healthy and ready to go, and that’s based on what the doctors have to say.”
The Giants are on a five-game losing streak entering Sunday’s game in Detroit. In Dart’s absence, Winston completed 19-of-29 passes for 201 yards and a late-game interception in the 27–20 loss to Green Bay. Winston also ran for one touchdown.
Kafka has opted to go with Winston over Russell Wilson, who began the season as New York’s starting quarterback before giving way for Dart, a 2025 first-round pick by the franchise.
On the year, Dart has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also been a significant factor on the ground, with 317 yards and seven touchdowns, though with four checks for concussions this season, the team may adjust how often Dart is used in the running game.
The Giants (2–9) face the Lions in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET.