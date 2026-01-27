Jessica Pegula's Husband Taylor in Spotlight With Ties to Her Dad's Bills Fortune

No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula will take on fellow American and No. 4 seed Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. The daughter of Buffalo Bills billionaire owner Terry Pegula will take center stage in the big match, but her husband Taylor is also in the spotlight as a result.

Jessica is trying to win her first Grand Slam after making it to the 2024 U.S. Open finals.

Jan 26, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jessica Pegula of United States in action against Madison Keys of United States in the fourth round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old Pegula grew up in Buffalo, New York, where her dad purchased the Buffalo Sabres NHL team in 2011 and the Bills in 2014. He’s currently worth some $9.3 billion according to Forbes.

Terry’s been under scrutiny by New York tax payers for the Bills’ new costly $2.1B stadium that opens next season, but also for his $100M yacht parked outside the US Open to watch his daughter play.

While Terry has been in the headlines, meet Jessica’s husband Taylor Gahagen, who she doesn’t share a last name with.

He went to high school with Rob Gronkowski

Gahagen is from upstate New York in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville where the former NFL great tight end went. He himself played baseball in high school and college at SUNY Fredonia.

He’d eventually get his MBA at Canisius University in Buffalo.

Taylor worked for Jessica’s dad before they met

Gahagen worked for Jessica’s dad at Pegula Sports and Entertainment back in 2014 before he met her in 2015. He worked there for nearly a decade until 2023 where he did work as a marketing manager, digital and promotions coordinator, and Director of Corporate Development. He’s listed as an executive for both the Bills and Sabres during that time.

He’s President of her skincare company

She’d launch her skincare company Ready 24 in 2018 and Gahagen is the Vice President of the company. It’s aimed at those with an active lifestyle.

They got married in 2021

After a year’s delay to the wedding due to the pandemic, they got married in October of 2021 at the Biltmore estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

Congrats to Jessie and Taylor on their wedding this weekend in Asheville NC! The Biltmore was amazing place to spend the bye week. pic.twitter.com/vJ6rJVtoBH — Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) October 24, 2021

They’d honeymoon in Costa Rica.

He’s now managing partner for a big wealth management company

For the past two years, he’s worked for Agarwood Wealth as managing partner.

Gahagen’s LinkedIn profile says he’s an expert in “providing personalized retirement and financial planning strategies while enhancing client services through the strategic acquisition of advisory practices.”

You best believe some of his biggest clients are with Terry and/or wealthy friends Terry knows.

He’s president of a pet rescue company he and Jessica founded

Gahagen helps run A Lending Paw, which is a “private foundation dedicated to rescuing dogs, training dogs as service animals, and matching them with individuals in need.”

Jessica has lots of posts with dogs in them.

