Jessica Pegula’s Buffalo Bills owner dad’s $100M yacht is under scrutiny at US Open
"Do we have any Bills fans in here?"
It was a sweet moment for Jessica Pegula after her win earlier in the US Open, as the No. 4 seed American looks to take down No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals today at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a rematch of last year's final, which Sabalenka won to capture her third Grand Slam title. Pegula is trying to win her first.
RELATED: Bills owner Terry Pegula's $100M superyacht slammed given $2.1B new stadium cost
In the crowd might be her parents, billionaire Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula and her mom Kim, who docked their $100 million superyacht within an hour's drive of Flushing Meadows, New York.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld takes epic photo with Bills fan in Josh Allen jersey
So then Bills mafia and others would say, what's the big deal? Sure, being the daughter of a billionaire has afforded the seven-time ATP tour winner advantages many of us could only dream of, but hey, they can afford it. Here's why.
RELATED: First real glimpse of Buffalo Bills 'heated roof' is spectacular for $2.1B stadium
$850 million for that $2.1 billion new stadium
New York taxpayers, many of which are probably New York Giants and New York Jets fans, are coughing up $850 million for that new state-of-the-art, "heated roof" Bills stadium - $600 million from New York State, and another $250 million from Erie County residents.
"While we think it was easy here in Western New York," New York governor Kathy Hochul said in Jan. 2024, stating the obvious. "Getting it through the New York State Legislature, which has a lot of people from parts of the state that are not Buffalo, it was hard. But we got it done."
Taxpayers helping billionaire owners pay for new stadiums is not that popular these days, so anytime Terry and Kim Pegula flex their $100 million floating compound, it irks many New Yorkers, especially when they roll up to the US Open. (As of this posting, it has not been confirmed if they are indeed attending the match.)
$100 million superyacht is partly named after Jessica
The floating mansion is named "Top Five II," and it's assumed that would be after Pegula's five children, two from his previous marriage, and three with Jessica's mom Kim.
Jessica's father Terry, 74, made his fortune, estimated to be over $7 billion, in fracking and natural gas investments. The proud Penn State alum also owns the Buffalo Sabres.
It's obviously not Jessica's fault her dad's a billionaire, or that many believe he fleeced New York taxpayers, but it's not a great look either.
Luckily for the ridiculously successful Pegula daughter, 31, who has made at least the quarterfinals in every major, and lost in the US Open finals last year to Sabalenka, not many fans in attendance know this background.
So maybe don't thank them for the $850 million if you win.
