The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jessica Pegula’s Buffalo Bills owner dad’s $100M yacht is under scrutiny at US Open

Billionaire Terry Pegula's daughter is trying to win her first Grand Slam title. Too bad dad's trying to ruin it with his controversial $100 million yacht.

Matthew Graham

Sep 2, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after beating Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) (not pictured) on day ten of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sep 2, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after beating Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) (not pictured) on day ten of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

"Do we have any Bills fans in here?"

It was a sweet moment for Jessica Pegula after her win earlier in the US Open, as the No. 4 seed American looks to take down No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals today at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a rematch of last year's final, which Sabalenka won to capture her third Grand Slam title. Pegula is trying to win her first.

RELATED: Bills owner Terry Pegula's $100M superyacht slammed given $2.1B new stadium cost

Jessica Pegula
Sep 2, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after beating Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) (not pictured) on day ten of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In the crowd might be her parents, billionaire Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula and her mom Kim, who docked their $100 million superyacht within an hour's drive of Flushing Meadows, New York.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld takes epic photo with Bills fan in Josh Allen jersey

So then Bills mafia and others would say, what's the big deal? Sure, being the daughter of a billionaire has afforded the seven-time ATP tour winner advantages many of us could only dream of, but hey, they can afford it. Here's why.

RELATED: First real glimpse of Buffalo Bills 'heated roof' is spectacular for $2.1B stadium

$850 million for that $2.1 billion new stadium

Bills stadium
Rendering of new Buffalo Bills stadium/Populous / Populous

New York taxpayers, many of which are probably New York Giants and New York Jets fans, are coughing up $850 million for that new state-of-the-art, "heated roof" Bills stadium - $600 million from New York State, and another $250 million from Erie County residents.

"While we think it was easy here in Western New York," New York governor Kathy Hochul said in Jan. 2024, stating the obvious. "Getting it through the New York State Legislature, which has a lot of people from parts of the state that are not Buffalo, it was hard. But we got it done."

Taxpayers helping billionaire owners pay for new stadiums is not that popular these days, so anytime Terry and Kim Pegula flex their $100 million floating compound, it irks many New Yorkers, especially when they roll up to the US Open. (As of this posting, it has not been confirmed if they are indeed attending the match.)

$100 million superyacht is partly named after Jessica

Terry Pegula, Kim Pegula
Kim and Terry Pegula at the Blue Cross Arena to announce their ownership of the Rochester Knighthawks as an expansion team in the National Lacrosse League after Curt Styres announced he was moving the current franchise to Halifax. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT

The floating mansion is named "Top Five II," and it's assumed that would be after Pegula's five children, two from his previous marriage, and three with Jessica's mom Kim.

Jessica's father Terry, 74, made his fortune, estimated to be over $7 billion, in fracking and natural gas investments. The proud Penn State alum also owns the Buffalo Sabres.

It's obviously not Jessica's fault her dad's a billionaire, or that many believe he fleeced New York taxpayers, but it's not a great look either.

Jessica Pegula
Sep 2, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) hits to Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) (not pictured) on day ten of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Luckily for the ridiculously successful Pegula daughter, 31, who has made at least the quarterfinals in every major, and lost in the US Open finals last year to Sabalenka, not many fans in attendance know this background.

So maybe don't thank them for the $850 million if you win.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business