Jessie James Decker's sun-kissed selfie in glasses is 'extra businessy'
Jessie James Decker has become quite the entrepreneur. Jessie, the wife of former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, is a country pop singer who dropped a number of projects after auditioning for L.A. Reid and signing a contract with Mercury Records.
She has also performed at WWE WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and last year performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Add in some reality TV work like the E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On alongside her husband and an appearance on Dancing With the Stars, and Jessie has seemingly done it all.
Oh, and she's a best-selling author.
But, as they say, the grind don't stop.
Jessie took to social media to show off some new shades from eyewear collaborator DIFF Eyewear with the sun shining down as she looked "extra businessy,"
Who knows what gig Jessie was heading to next, but she always stays busy.
If she's not staying busy with business, it's always busy at home with her and Eric's four children: Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest, and Denver.
Denver is an appropriate name because Eric was a wide receiver for the Broncos when the couple married on June 22, 2013.
