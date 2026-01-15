Josh Allen's sister Makenna shows off Bills sparkly fit prepping for Broncos

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the big divisional playoff game at the Denver Broncos on Saturday. During the week, his younger sister Makenna Allen celebrated her big birthday in style with a bold Bills fit.

The 29-year-old reigning MVP quarterback is trying to bring Buffalo home its first Super Bowl championship this season and will take all the fans cheering him on at loud Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday as he can.

Allen and the Bills will be in for a loud environment vs. the Broncos. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it remains to be seen if wife and actress Hailee Steinfeld will show up after skipping the Wild Card game for a selfish reason, his younger sister MaKenna will likely be there and was already in fine game-day form with her sparkly Bills look while celebrating her 25th with family.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld called out for Broncos fandom before Josh Allen’s Bills showdown

Makenna Allen/Instagram

Makenna Allen/Instagram

RELATED: Josh Allen has strong reaction to wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Golden Globes look

Makenna has been seen rocking Bills looks at her big bro’s games before.

Allen also has an older sister named Nicala Madden, and a younger brother named Jason Allen.

Here’s Makenna with Nicala.

Who is Makenna Allen?

She graduated from the University of Arizona in 2022 with a degree in Agriculture Business and Management.

Like Josh, she was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing volleyball, basketball, and softball.

She now works as a marketing associate for Westside Produce.

And now, she’s 25 as of January 14.

Happy 25th Birthday to Josh Allen’s little sister, Makenna! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/LRmJgabzZI — Lisa Hawes ♡ (@lisaunger_716) January 14, 2026

