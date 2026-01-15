The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen's sister Makenna shows off Bills sparkly fit prepping for Broncos

The younger sister of the Buffalo MVP quarterback turned 25 this week while rocking a bold fit like it was a game day.
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the big divisional playoff game at the Denver Broncos on Saturday. During the week, his younger sister Makenna Allen celebrated her big birthday in style with a bold Bills fit.

The 29-year-old reigning MVP quarterback is trying to bring Buffalo home its first Super Bowl championship this season and will take all the fans cheering him on at loud Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday as he can.

Allen and the Bills will be in for a loud environment vs. the Broncos. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it remains to be seen if wife and actress Hailee Steinfeld will show up after skipping the Wild Card game for a selfish reason, his younger sister MaKenna will likely be there and was already in fine game-day form with her sparkly Bills look while celebrating her 25th with family.

Makenna Allen
Makenna Allen/Instagram
Makenna Allen
Makenna Allen/Instagram

Makenna has been seen rocking Bills looks at her big bro’s games before.

Allen also has an older sister named Nicala Madden, and a younger brother named Jason Allen.

Here’s Makenna with Nicala.

Who is Makenna Allen?

She graduated from the University of Arizona in 2022 with a degree in Agriculture Business and Management.

Like Josh, she was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing volleyball, basketball, and softball.

She now works as a marketing associate for Westside Produce.

And now, she’s 25 as of January 14.

