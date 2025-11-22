Bills Central

Why it's time for Buffalo Bills to fire Joe Brady, let Josh Allen call his own plays

Desperate times call for drastic moves, so the Buffalo Bills should turn the offense over to MVP QB Josh Allen.

Richie Whitt

Josh Allen and Joe Brady
Josh Allen and Joe Brady / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
Bills Mafia is understandably irate. At the loss to the Houston Texans. At the 7-4 record after a 4-0 start. At an offense that, well, simply isn't working.

They're so mad at Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady that they don't even like his hat.

In the wake of quarterback Josh Allen getting sacked eight times and the offense producing only one touchdown while committing three turnovers in the loss in Houston, Brady held a press conference Friday. He offered all the generic cliches, blanketed by "we gotta do a better job."

He also wore one of those trendy hats with "BUFFALO" appearing upside down and backward.

Said one commenter on the social media post of the video, "If Brady wants to be taken seriously he should start with NOT wearing that hat."

Offered another, "Turn the play calling duties over to Allen and just get out of his way."

Light bulb = ON!

Josh Allen
Josh Allen / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Back in the day before head coaches and offensive coordinators held giant, lamented play sheets that resemble Cheesecake Factory menus, football was simple and quarterbacks called their own plays. Fran Tarkenton, Archie Manning, Roger Staubach, Terry Bradshaw, and even the Bills' Jim Kelly in the 1990s were all in charge of their offense.

Kelly has said he called 95% of the Bills' plays during their four consecutive Super Bowls trips, only deferring to Marv Levy in short-yardage situations.

“We didn’t have that many plays,” he said. “We had 25, 30 plays. But the thing is, if one play worked, we’d run it over five, six, seven times during the course of a game.”

Allen has started 134 games in the NFL. He is the league's reigning MVP, with a career trending toward the Hall of Fame. (Going to go out on a limb here and predict Brady won't wind up in Canton.) More times than not, he's the best player on the field. At this point, there is nothing he hasn't seen or nothing he can't do on the football field.

Bills Mafia often decries "Let Josh cook!" Why not also "Let Josh call his own plays!"?

Granted, it's a drastic change and we're dreaming about fantasy football in the days before the advent of defenses implementing specialized personnel groups on every plays. But right now the Bills' offense isn't working.

Even last Thursday after a failed key 4th-and-1, Allen yelled on the sideline "What are we doing?!"

A Bills' season that began with Super Bowl hopes is now clinging to a Wild Card thread. Less Joe Brady and more Josh Allen might be the answer.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.