Why it's time for Buffalo Bills to fire Joe Brady, let Josh Allen call his own plays
Bills Mafia is understandably irate. At the loss to the Houston Texans. At the 7-4 record after a 4-0 start. At an offense that, well, simply isn't working.
They're so mad at Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady that they don't even like his hat.
In the wake of quarterback Josh Allen getting sacked eight times and the offense producing only one touchdown while committing three turnovers in the loss in Houston, Brady held a press conference Friday. He offered all the generic cliches, blanketed by "we gotta do a better job."
MORE: Bills' legend Andre Reed reveals 'more to the story' behind Keon Coleman benching
He also wore one of those trendy hats with "BUFFALO" appearing upside down and backward.
Said one commenter on the social media post of the video, "If Brady wants to be taken seriously he should start with NOT wearing that hat."
Offered another, "Turn the play calling duties over to Allen and just get out of his way."
Light bulb = ON!
Back in the day before head coaches and offensive coordinators held giant, lamented play sheets that resemble Cheesecake Factory menus, football was simple and quarterbacks called their own plays. Fran Tarkenton, Archie Manning, Roger Staubach, Terry Bradshaw, and even the Bills' Jim Kelly in the 1990s were all in charge of their offense.
Kelly has said he called 95% of the Bills' plays during their four consecutive Super Bowls trips, only deferring to Marv Levy in short-yardage situations.
MORE: Thurman Thomas reveals true unsung hero who steadied Bills' legendary K-Gun offense
“We didn’t have that many plays,” he said. “We had 25, 30 plays. But the thing is, if one play worked, we’d run it over five, six, seven times during the course of a game.”
Allen has started 134 games in the NFL. He is the league's reigning MVP, with a career trending toward the Hall of Fame. (Going to go out on a limb here and predict Brady won't wind up in Canton.) More times than not, he's the best player on the field. At this point, there is nothing he hasn't seen or nothing he can't do on the football field.
Bills Mafia often decries "Let Josh cook!" Why not also "Let Josh call his own plays!"?
Granted, it's a drastic change and we're dreaming about fantasy football in the days before the advent of defenses implementing specialized personnel groups on every plays. But right now the Bills' offense isn't working.
MORE: Bills' Josh Allen on verge of NFL history vs. Texans as he trends toward Hall of Fame
Even last Thursday after a failed key 4th-and-1, Allen yelled on the sideline "What are we doing?!"
A Bills' season that began with Super Bowl hopes is now clinging to a Wild Card thread. Less Joe Brady and more Josh Allen might be the answer.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —