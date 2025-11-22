One surefire way to rid Bills of Joe Brady's failure
We've had some time to sleep on what happened to the Buffalo Bills during their 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans.
Has the sentiment across the fan base changed since the game ended? No, the fans are crashing out, and doom and gloom as set in once again, which seems to be an every other week occurrence this season.
Here's the deal, though. The fan base has every right to be upset, and yes, there is a segment of the fans that remain optimistic, but it's increasingly difficult to defend this team, coaches, and general manager, Brandon Beane. We could go on forever about several aspects, but let's focus on the coaching staff, specifically the offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
What changed from 2024?
Last season, the Bills' offense was historically great, becoming the first team in NFL history to score 30+ touchdowns through the air and 30+ on the ground. So what changed from last season to this? It's the same coordinator, Brady, the same MVP quarterback Josh Allen, the same five starting offensive linemen, and, except for a couple of new faces in the receiving room, the same wide receiver corps.
RELATED: Ex-Bills' personnel director says 'just cut Keon Coleman'
At first glance, two things stand out. The 2025 version of the Bills' offense is turning the ball over more, and Allen is being sacked a ton. He was sacked 14 times all of 2024, but that number has already doubled to 28 this year. The Bills were +24 in turnover margin last year and are currently sitting at -2 this season.
Both of these stats point to the offensive line. Allen is being forced to make quicker decisions and scramble more, which is leading to poor decisions, sacks, and turnovers. This isn't always the case. Allen is one of the best off-script quarterbacks in the league, but this isn't working out like it did last season. It's a similar situation to what is happening in Kansas City with the Chiefs. The Chiefs were undefeated in one-score games a season ago, but the opposite is happening this year.
Joe Brady is the issue
Now, here is where the issue lies with Brady. Sometimes, things just aren't working for the players. Sometimes, no matter how good the player is, they need help. What happened to the Bills' offensive line against the Texans was embarrassing. They could not stop the Texans' pass rush, but rather than try to make adjustments, Brady continued to call the same plays, the same five-man protection scheme over and over. The Bills' sixth offensive lineman, Alec Anderson, had one snap in the entire game. The Bills needed him in a big way, and Brady said, nope, figure it out for yourselves.
Where is Alec Anderson?
Last season, Alec Anderson was a major contributor to the Bills. He played 291 snaps, the equivalent of 26.75 percent. This year, through 11 games, he's played only 35 total snaps on offense, 4.84 percent. The Bills' offensive line needs help, but Brady seems reluctant to give them that.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
In recent press conferences, Brady has said they should have gone to the passing game earlier in the game than they did, and in the same press conference, he said they should have established the run, so which is it, Brady? He's also said there isn't anything wrong with the passing game. His comments are out of touch, to say the least.
So, what's the surefire way to get rid of Joe Brady?
Clearly, it is time to move on from Brady, but will Sean McDermott fire him in-season? He's done it before in the middle of a season, so maybe he would. Here is the surefire way to rid the Bills of the offense's issues. If the only way to get rid of Brady is to get rid of McDermott, then it's time, peace out, McDermott.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —