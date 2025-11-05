Josh Allen posts rare reaction to Hailee Steinfeld photos flexing wedding ring
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked like the team to beat in the NFL on Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. His wife Hailee Steinfeld is unbeatable in her latest fit that had Allen reacting to it.
Allen led the Bills (6-2) to a win over their rival Patrick Mahomes and hated Chiefs 28-21, where Allen threw for one and ran for two touchdowns. Allen has now thrown for 1833 yards, 13 touchdowns, four interceptions, while rushing for 280 yards and seven touchdowns.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shares Bills-vibes costume with Josh Allen before Chiefs showdown
It’s been a good start to the season for the reigning MVP, who also won the offseason when he married the actress Steinfeld in a lavish Southern California wedding at the end of May.
While she hasn’t been seen publicly much at games outside of the opener where she was hugging Allen’s mom in the win over the Baltimore Ravens, Steinfeld has been on fire as well with her business life since her movie hit Sinners including a new photo shoot for Bustle.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns at her never-seen bachelorette party minus Josh Allen
It was the fifth photo in the above Instagram post that Allen reacted to with two emojis: “❤️🔥🥵.”
That is a fire fit while flexing her wedding ring throughout.
Allen and the Bills travel to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday while Steinfeld continues to win every day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky