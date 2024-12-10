Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has preppy schoolgirl fit with high heels
Hailee Steinfeld may have just got engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but the actress is as busy as can be on her own.
The 27-year-old star of shows like Netflix’s Arcane has had a whirlwind couple of weeks, revealing the epic proposal Allen made on social media from November 22, and detailing how “nervous” he was with another adorable pic on her Beau Society newsletter for fans. She even attended two Bills games: one in Buffalo in the snow, and last weekend’s heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams on the road where she slayed an ab-teasing midriff fit while posing in rare photos with Allen.
Steinfeld then dropped an ad she did for a Neutrogena spot that she shared on her Instagram, but it was clearly all about her fit: Her miniskirt and business suit combo looked more like a preppy schoolgirl look than the “banker” she described it as.
She certainly looks stunning. She unfortunately didn’t show off her engagement ring in this ad either.
Steinfeld and Allen have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
She’s a bonafide star and boasts 20.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Besides Arcane, she is known for her roles in True Grit, the Marvel TV series Hawkeye, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films, and the “Transformers” franchise.
Will Steinfeld have time in her busy schedule to attend the next Bills game in Detroit? If so, she’ll certainly dress a bit warmer than this school girl look.
